RHOA's season 14 trailer just dropped a bombshell: She By Shereé has launched

Nene, 50 Cynth and Porsha have been replaced by returning housewife Shereé Whitfield, Sanya Richards-Ross and Marlo Hampton – who finally got her peach! Judging by the RHOA season 14 trailer, Shereé isn’t the only returning face on the show as viewers catch snippets of Lisa Wu and Apollo Nida! So, let’s find out more about what’s happening with Shereé’s fashion line that is hopefully worth the wait.

Shereé Whitfield is back, boo

The Real Housewives of Atlanta first launched in 2008 and one of the original cast members was Shereé Whitfield.

She hails from Cleveland and is now 52 years old. Shereé appeared on the show from seasons 1 to 4, in season 8 she returned as a friend of the cast and rejoined as a main cast member for seasons 9 and 10. Shereé was a guest cast member in season 13 but now, she’s back full time.

Shereé is remembered for her title of ‘the bone collector’ and her hilarious comebacks including: “Who go’n check me, boo?“, and judging by the season 14 trailer there are a whole load more shady moments to come in 2022.

Shereé promises She By Shereé joggers

Over the past seasons of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Shereé Whitfield’s fashion brand has been mentioned a fair few times, however, the clothing line never seemed to take off.

During the RHOA season 10 reunion in 2018, Shereé was asked by Andy Cohen about Shereé’s brand, Andy said: “What happened to She By Shereé?“, Shereé responded: “Joggers“.

Shereé continued that the brand was: “Athletic, lifestyle“, and was to be launched in a fashion show: “probably September” in a Spring/Summer show.

Shereé’s response to Andy’s question got a lot of RHOA fans talking (and laughing) and the brand’s launch has become something of a running joke for RHOA viewers over the years.

One person tweeted: “Sheree could barely stutter her way through answering Andy’s question about She by Sheree. Who thinks there’s really an activewear lifestyle line in September?“

The clothing line is finally here

During the RHOA season 14 trailer, fans can hear the words: “She By Shereé finally launched, it’s not Spring Summer though” in reference to Shereé’s reunion comments.

The fashion line can be found to have an Instagram page and a website, but the IG page currently has no posts. Shereé’s brand sells: “Chic, fun, and sophisticated t-shirts and athleisure collections that bring out your inner sexy” according to her IG page.

Shereé can also be seen saying: “She By Shereé is coming, honey” and Apollo Nida can be seen walking the runway in Shereé’s clothing. It could be the longest-awaited venture of the Real Housewives franchise but Shereé appears to finally be following through with her fashion plans in 2022.

