Southern Charm fans hope that Shep and Taylor's split is a rumour













Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green from Southern Charm have split up after two years together. The duo made a great pairing and as per Taylor’s Bravo bio, she was “one of the only women to tame Shep”. However, it seems that the two have now called it quits in 2022.

Southern Charm kicked off its eighth season on June 23rd. Madison LeCroy, Craig Conover, Kathryn Dennis, Leva Bonaparte and the rest of the cast members all returned to the show in 2022. Moving back from New York, Naomie Olindo is also a returning cast member for season 8.

As always there’s never a dull moment in Charleston, so let’s take a look at the latest with Shep and Taylor’s relationship…

Photo by: Stephanie Diani/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Shep and Taylor from Southern Charm

Shep Rose has been a cast member on Southern Charm since the show first premiered in 2014. He and Craig Conover have been main cast members since season 1.

In season 7, Shep was joined on-screen by his new girlfriend, Taylor Ann Green. The two were in the ‘honeymoon stage’ of their romance. However, after seasons 7 and 8, Sep and Taylor are no longer together.

Taylor is a clinical assistant and bought her own place when she moved to Charleston. The two had been going strong as a couple and said to Bravo that they saw each other so much that they practically lived together.

Photo by: Stephanie Diani/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Shep and Taylor have split up

In March 2020, Shep and Taylor sparked romance rumours that they were together and by May 2020 the two announced that they were together.

Just over two years later and Shep and Taylor have called it quits.

As per Us Weekly, a source exclusively told Us that “it’s over” between Shep, 42, and Taylor, 27 in July 2022.

The couples’ relationship wasn’t always plain sailing as Shep has previously admitted cheating in 2021, as per Us. People reported that the reason for Taylor and Shep’s split was due to him “refusing to commit”.

The Southern Charm stars on Instagram

While Taylor hasn’t posted on her Instagram grid since July 4th, Shep posted on July 20th and received many comments in relation to his break-up.

The Southern Charm star posted about his merchandise via IG but judging by the comments, people were more interested in weighing in on his split. One person wrote on Shep’s post that they hoped the news wasn’t true: “Shep, Taylor is perfect for you! I hope the rumors are only a storyline!”

Both Taylor and Shep still have photos of one another on their Instagram pages.

