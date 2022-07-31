Shereé from Real Housewives of Atlanta's house comes with a chef and spa













Real Housewives of Atlanta star Shereé Whitfield has been working on her house for years. She returned for RHOA season 14 in 2022 and, at long last, her co-stars and viewers of the show were able to get a glimpse of the final product of Chateau Shereé.

Fans of RHOA will likely remember the competition that brewed between Chateau Shereé creator Shereé and Kenya Moore and her ‘Moore Manor’. Nowadays, both ladies are enjoying their fresh homes and they even built bridges over their house renovation and Kenya was given a personal invitation to Chateau Shereé in season 14.

Where is Shereé’s house?

Shereé Whitfield’s huge mansion is located in Atlanta, of course.

The RHOA star spent years building her home from scratch. Renovations began in 2013.

As per Zillow, Shereé’s home is worth $2.8M and features a sauna, a home theatre, a billiards room, five bedrooms and nine bathrooms. Plus, the showstopper of a house has balconies coming off of the bedrooms at the back as per Slice.ca.

Inside Shereé from Real Housewives of Atlanta’s house

In May 2022, Shereé gave Bravo viewers an official tour of her home. She wanted to show viewers her basement, which she added had “finally” been finished.

Bravo fans were given an exclusive look at the man cave/game room, the sitting room and the lounge area.

RHOA star Shereé also showed off her “favourite” room in the house which is her spa.

The Shade Room’s DRIP CODEZ took a look around Shereé’s home in July, too.

Thembi Mawema said that the 10,000-square-foot home sits on one acre of land. Shereé collaborated with celebrity designer Michel Smith Boyd on her home.

Shereé’s net worth explored

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Shereé’s net worth is estimated at $800,000.

The 52-year-old is not only a cast member on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but she also is a fashion designer – who remembers She by Shereé?

As per Bravo, Shereé’s next step with her brand is to: “…find a great business manager to help build my team of strong, diverse women…”.

Shereé also released a book, Wives, Fiancées, and Side-Chicks of Hotlanta, in 2017.

