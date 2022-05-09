Sheree Whitfield's glinting fortune started with her own clothing line













Sheree Whitfield achieved her luxurious Atlanta-based lifestyle by launching a clothing line back in the day. Ever since, the Bravo star has kept up her attendance at glamorous parties while wearing designer accessories.

Ever wonder how those RHOA stars can afford all of their expensive clothes, handbags and events? Well, aside from their salary for appearing on the show, most of them have an entrepreneurial spirit that leads to a steady income.

One of those business women is Sheree, who started a clothing company several years ago before deciding to close the firm. It wasn’t long until she kickstarted her career again and began She by Sheree.

Her net worth has now soared, especially with her status as a well-known reality TV personality. So just how did she get so rich and what does she do on a daily basis?

Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Sheree Whitfield’s net worth in 2022

Sheree has accumulated a whopping fortune of $800,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth. With a history of being an executive producer, fashion designer and reality TV personality, her riches are no surprise!

With her long-running RHOA stint since 2008, she has become a well-known OG star. That was until her exit at the end of the fourth season, until she made a comeback in seasons 9 and 10. She left again, and is now back for season 14.

As if her TV and fashion success wasn’t enough, Sheree had a short cameo in Scary Movie 5 and was an executive producer for Selling It in Atlanta! Then in 2017, she wrote fiction novel Wives, Fiancées, and Side-Chicks of Hotlanta.

“Kenya has not been in the basement since the bitch went creeping during my housewarming.”



Kenya finally seeing Shereé’s finished basement all these years later is the full circle moment we deserve. #RHOA pic.twitter.com/WIF20KiTMA — Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) May 9, 2022

How does Sheree make money?

It is estimated that Sheree Whitfield earned around $550,000 per season. Later, it was reported that Whitfield earned $800,000 for season nine, and $1 million for the show’s tenth season.

That’s not her only form of income either, because Sheree runs her own fashion line called She by Sheree. Her company is focused on fitness and wellbeing, and she hinted that a joggers collection is soon on its way!

Before her current firm, the RHOA cast member owned an upscale clothing boutique, Bella Azul in Atlanta, before closing it later on. With book sales, her Bravo salary and her Instagram presence, she has various forms of income.

tbh idc if it took Sheree 60 years to build her home. She did an amazing job. 😍 this is jaw DROPPING #RHOA pic.twitter.com/9hE66LgnbG — nick (@1nickk_) May 9, 2022

The RHOA star’s home

Sheree spent years renovating her dream home, which was debuted on the RHOA May 8th episode. In the basement alone, she has had an entertainment room, bar, spa room, and lounge area put in place. Not jealous at all…

Kenya Moore was seen touring the house – nicknamed Chateau Sheree – before claiming she loves the place, while Sheree was not shy to admit that everything inside the property was hand-picked by her!

With a kitchen island and a seating area only a lavish restaurant would usually offer, the house also has a wide hallway big enough to host all of her co-stars. She completed the home in 2018 but has put the finishing furniture in recently.

