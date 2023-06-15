The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Shereé Whitfield has fans all over the world including the one and only Rihanna. The Barbadian songstress expressed her feelings about the RHOA star last year and Shereé and her co-stars are living for the moment Riri was mentioned in the same sentence as SHE by Shereé.

Shereé is a Real Housewives of Atlanta OG. She appeared in the show’s original line-up alongside Lisa Wu, Nene Leakes, DeShawn Snow, and Kim Zolciak. Now, Shereé is back on the Bravo show, she’s a ‘glamma’ and SHE by Shereé is a real fashion brand.

Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage

Rihanna ‘loves’ Shereé Whitfield

During an interview with E! News, music artist Rihanna was asked about volume 4 of her brand Savage x Fenty.

The presenter said: “Let’s talk about volume 4 because I heard you’re coming for SHE by Shereé and youre going into sport. What is up? How you going to come and disrupt SHE By Shereé?”

Rihanna responded: “Oh my gosh, SHE by Shereé, I love Shereé, don’t play.”

The reporter added: “That’s my girl.”

And Rihanna rounded off the conversation with: “OK, good.”

Shereé’s co-stars hype her ‘Rihanna’ moment

During a sneak preview of RHOA, Sanya Richards-Ross can be seen asking Shereé Whitfield if they can take a second to talk about how Rihanna had mentioned SHE by Shereé.

The two ladies squel with excitement and say that the moment was “major.”

During the Bravo show, a tweet from Shereé appears on screen reading that she “luvs” Rihanna, too.

Shereé said: “It feels so incredible to have one of my favorite artists mention SHE by Shereé…”

Fans shut down RHOA star’s moment

While Sanya and Shereé were super excited about Rihanna and SHE by Shereé being mentioned in the same sentence, it doesn’t appear that Twitter users had the same enthusiasm.

Taking to the comments section of the show’s preview, one fan wrote:

“Rihanna didn’t even talk about she by sheree… the interviewer made a joke about her coming from she by sheree, Rihanna laughs awkwardly, the says “I love sheree” under her breath. How is she making it seem like she endorsed it”

Another commented: “I saw that clip with Rhianna. The guy mentioned She by Sheree and Rhianna just laugh.”

More wrote: “She didn’t mention it, someone else did and she laughed/RT. But anyway.. is it out?? Can I order it?”

And more said: “Honestly I’m so damn over talking about she be sheree.”

