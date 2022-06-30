











Sheree Zampino has officially joined the RHOBH ladies, bringing fresh glam, sass and of course, adding to the richness of their luxury lifestyles. She’s only just made an appearance but everyone’s eager to find out her fortune.

Entering as Garcelle Beauvais’ friend, she’s no stranger to fame. She was actually Will Smith’s first wife before he met Jada. With an online boutique and skincare business, Sheree is just as successful as the OG stars of RHOBH.

The newbie is the woman behind relaunched skincare WHOOP ASH body butter, and runs her own online clothing boutique. She also sells everything from clothing and accessories, to jewelry and sunglasses at her store.

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV

Sheree Zampino’s net worth

Sheree has accumulated a whopping $6 million net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth. This figure comes from her value when she’s only just made her first appearance on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills!

The entrepreneur and business owner has now made her way onto reality TV, but she started her own business while studying at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York, and then relocating to Los Angeles.

She worked in LA worked as a designer, actress, and painter, as well as becoming an actress and producer who is best known for Hollywood Exes, Our Journey and the 2013 Do Something Awards.

Now, she’s a business owner who runs a body butter company and online clothing boutique Sheree Elizabeth, all under the umbrella of Sheree Elizabeth Inc. Sheree is also a renowned cook, noted for hosting sold-out pop-up meals.

Her body butter company

A huge part of Sheree’s financial income is through her own business WHOOP ASH body butter, which aims to moisturize and soften ashy dry skin with natural, sulphate-free White Honey Mango Shea butter.

The company was born in 2006 when Sheree attempted to cook up something extraordinary with her newfound love of honey after reading the best selling book, Secret Life of Bees.

Several well-known celebrities have spoken highly about her products, including 90 Day Fiance host Shaun Robinson, who gave the testimonial on site: “My skin gets extremely dry during various times of the year in the California desert.

“What I love about Whoop Ash (other than the great name) is that it leaves my skin very moisturized without that greasy residue. It’s wonderful!”

It’s so successful that even Samuel L. Jackson loves the body butter. He said: “I’ve been fighting this ash [dry skin] for 20 years and never had it whooped so good! Never thought I’d enjoy having my ash whooped!”

The RHOBH newbie’s fame

Sheree is used to having cameras on her most of the time. From 1992 to 1995, Sheree Zampino was married to actor Will Smith and was captured at red carpets alongside him, like the 1993 Emmy Awards, but divorced after three years.

The RHOBH newbie even appeared in the debut episode of Red Table Talk in May 2018 where she and Jada spoke about their relationship. Also an inspirational speaker, Sheree has also done her fair share of modeling.

Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images

