Shreyas Mehta on Love Without Borders has hinted at just friendship between him and Gurleen, after they were matched on compatibility. The two have faced some serious doubts, from her life in India to an equal rights debate.

The first season follows five Americans – Aaron Motacek, Danna Richards, Philip Michael Thomas Jr., Naeem Thompson and Gurleen Virk – who put it all on the line for love. Gurleen was matched with Shreyas by the experts.

However, it doesn’t look like there’s much of a future for either of them. Shreyas recently confessed to cameras that he sees more of a friendship with her and doesn’t sense any romance between them… for now.

Shreyas on Love Without Borders

Shreyas is a Dubai-based cast member on dating show Love Without Borders. On the search for love, he’s a brand owner of Flash Mob Nation, a company which he announced during his Bravo appearance.

He’s travelled the world, from London and Paris, to Amsterdam, Milan and Madrid. The male model born in India and fashion buyer is currently 30 years old and lives with his family – who Shreyas lived with on the show.

Shreyas and Gurleen: Timeline

Gurleen was clear that she knows what she wants and is ready to share her life with someone ready to commit for the long haul. However, when she was matched with Shreyas, they didn’t have the connection experts wanted.

The two embarked on couples therapy to air their issues after Gurleen picked up her life and moved across the world to India, where Shreyas lives. Gurleen doesn’t appear to be living in India, however, looking at her Instagram.

Her account for her two dogs mentions her in some of the captions, but not Shreyas. He revealed: “As of today, I feel like there is no romance. And if we are building on something, [it’s] probably as friends. That’s what I feel.”

However, Shreyas does follow Gurleen on Instagram, as well as a new girl called Gabby…

He’s been matched with Gabby

Shreyas has now been matched with a woman called Gabby Garcia, who fans think he gels better with. From New Jersey, she is “so different from Gurleen” and made Shreyas smile instantly after giving him a hug.

The author of Is It Me? isn’t just a successful writer but the founder of Operation Bday, a non-profit organisation which provides underprivileged children a special birthday through donated cake, toys, and more.

She’s also a chief operating officer and guide with She Serves, a community which aims to help people build a business. Like Shreyas, Gabby is 30 years old and boasts at least 3.9K followers on Instagram.

