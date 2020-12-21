RHOA: What is Simon Guobadia's net worth? Falynn's husband is a film producer!











Viewers of Real Housewives of Atlanta are starting to wonder how much Falynn’s husband Simon Guobadia earns – what’s his net worth?

Cameras follow the lives of a group of successful woman in RHOA, revealing the reality of their professional and personal lives.

Amongst the line-up of housewives who feature their love lives throughout the series is Falynn, whose husband is a film producer.

So what’s Falynn’s husband’s net worth? We looked into Simon’s career…

Who is Simon Guobadia?

Simon, 56, is a business entrepreneur with over 10 years experience.

The father-of-six has been married to housewife Falynn for over a year.

Simon previously owned an Atlanta-based eatery called Simon’s Restaurant, which reportedly did not survive the coronavirus pandemic.

He also owned Buckhead Bottle Bar and a series of barbershops.

What does Simon do for a living?

Simon is now a film producer.

He built SIMCOL Petroleum and has produced films Son of the South, Kill, Ken Ford Live from the Buckhead Theatre, and Jail Dogs.

The RHOA husband is also a philanthropist, investor, as well as University of the District of Columbia alumni – where he studied accounting.

Simon Guobadia: Net worth

While Simon’s net worth has not been revealed, his family home is worth an an estimated $468,800.

Just two of the cars he owns include a Rolls Royce and a Ferrari.

Documents show that his SIMCOL Restaurant Concepts LLC filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy in 2014.

The filings revealed that Simon put in over $3.8 million into Bottle Bar from 2012 to 2014.

