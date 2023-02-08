Slade Smiley and Michelle Arroyo’s 22-year-old son, Grayson, sadly passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023.

The former Real Housewives of Orange County star and his fiancé, Gretchen Rossi, took to Instagram to pay tribute to Grayson Arroyo-Smiley.

Bravo fans will recognize Slade from his time on RHOC. He first appeared on the show with his ex-wife, Jo De La Rosa. He later got into a relationship with Gretchen Rossi, who also appeared on RHOC. Today, he and Gretchen are engaged and share a daughter named Skylar Gray.

Slade, Gretchen, and their family have asked for fans to respect their privacy as they mourn their “unbearable loss.”

Grayson’s mother, Michelle, also paid tribute on social media and wrote that she was “heartbroken.”

Slade Smiley mourns son: ‘A true beacon of light and hope’

Taking to Instagram on February 7, Gretchen Rossi wrote a message from Slade, herself, and their daughter, Skylar Gray.

Gretchen wrote: “This isn’t goodbye but rather see you soon little man…..We love you Grayson. You will forever be in our hearts.”

She shared photos of Slade, Grayson, and herself in the tribute post and added that he was “a true beacon of light and hope.”

Gretchen began the IG post with the words: “Our rational minds told us this day might come, but our hearts always held onto the hope that this day would not come to fruition…”

She added that they are: “beyond devastated and heartbroken over the loss of Gray.”

Grayson was diagnosed with a brain tumor

Grayson Arroyo-Smiley’s mother, Michelle Arroyo, is a children’s quality of life advocate per her LinkedIn page.

The Amazing Gray Fund was set up for Grayson after he was diagnosed with a brain tumor at just six years old.

Michelle writes on LinkedIn that she is the founder of Amazing Gray and added that from 2006 to the present day she had been giving her son “the best life possible.”

Michelle’s Twitter bio reads: “Amazing Gray the story of Grayson Alexander Arroyo-Smiley who was diagnosed with inoperable brain tumors at 6 years old.”

Michelle Arroyo pays tribute to her son

Michelle Arroyo paid tribute to her son on February 7 via Instagram and shared details of his last moments with her followers. Grayson passed away on February 5, 2023, after battling a brain tumor for 16 years.

Grayson’s mom wrote:



“I’m heart broken to share that my sweet Gray passed away Sunday night. It was very unexpected as last week he had CSF drawn from his shunts and they adjusted the valve setting of his shunt and he was doing much better. We were still struggling with his diarrhea and I was giving him potassium 3 times a day because it was dropping so low.

“His heart stopped here at home and I performed chest compressions to get it going until the paramedics arrived and took over. When he left for the hospital he looked good and was breathing on his own but his heart gave out again at the hospital.

“I don’t have all the answers now, but I do know that the last few months with fevers, infection, and low potassium most likely took a toll on my sweet boys heart. I’m still in shock and going through the motions of dealing with all the details.

“I know Gray is playing cards with Gramma and playing Trouble with our beloved Diane. His dog Mo is right at his side as he never left him.”

Many of Michelle’s followers set their condolences and love in the comments section of her post.

