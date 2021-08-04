Home » Bravo, News, Reality Soaps, USA TV, What's On?

What is Sonja Morgan's business? Net worth of RHONY star in 2021!

August 4, 2021
Celine Byford

Sonja Morgan is best known for being a RHONY cast member, but she also has her own business. We explored her 2021 net worth.

The glam lives’ of the Bravo reality stars are regularly featured on camera, including the ins and outs of their professional lives.

During the August 3rd episode, Sonja Morgan is seen discussing business finances in a meeting alongside friend and co-star Ramona Singer.

Viewers may now be wondering what businesses the RHONY star runs, and what her net worth is as a result of being an entrepreneur.

Sonja Morgan discusses business on RHONY

Sonja brought her friend Ramona along to her business meeting.

She agreed that both her and a business partner are “very passionate”.

After claiming Sonja is “very proud of her brand”, Ramona adds she is coming to the meeting to get her friend’s money.

The business partner says they hardly sold $2K in the first month, before revealing they are doing $600K a year.

He then goes on to ask if she would like to run the website, before Ramona says there is enough money for Sonja to be getting paid every month.

It starts to become a heated discussion, with him outing Sonja for having a $10K uncashed cheque, before she appears to deny the claims.

What are Sonja Morgan’s businesses?

  • She runs clothing line Sonja by Sonja Morgan

The RHONY star’s experience in the fashion industry has led her to launch a business which is considered “luxury” while being wearable.

Sonja has brought her career CV as a model, merchandiser, retailer and luxury brand expert to the table, for the business.

Over the years, the company has grown, such as when she debuted Sonja Morgan New York, at New York Fashion Week in 2015.

In 2019, Sonja launched her first signature scent, an eau de perfum roller.

From swimwear, to jewellery, jackets, and trousers, to name just a few, Sonja by Sonja Morgan has a wide range of items available.

Sonja Morgan: Net worth in 2021

Sonja’s net worth as of July 2021 is $8 million.

She is thought to have originally gained money after being married to a descendant of Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan’s founders.

However, the RHONY star has gone on to make her mark in the fashion world and is now a business owner!

As the longest-running cast member on the show, Sonja is now reportedly paid $465K per episode of The Real Housewives of New York.

