The Real Housewives of New York City star Sonja Morgan has just displayed a pretty pricey face lift.

The star, who debuted on the show back in season 3, took to Instagram to talk about her lower face lift. She had the procedure done right after wrapping season 12.

While fans were supportive of how open the Real Housewives star was about getting cosmetic work done, they were pretty stunned by the price tag; it cost Sonja Morgan $75,000!

This has led to questions about Sonja’s finances and how much she’s made from the Bravo reality series. Find out Sonja Morgan’s net worth here.

Get to know Sonja Morgan

Sonja Morgan, 56, is a New Yorker born and bred. She was born on November 25th, 1963.

Sonja started out her career modelling in Paris and Milan before studying marketing at the Fashion Institute of Technology. She then worked in representing luxury brands before launching some of her own.

Despite the title, none of the cast members of the RHONY are actually married. Sonja is the ex-wife of John Adams Morgan. He is one of five sons of Henry S. Morgan (whose grandfather founded J.P. Morgan & Company). They are also descendants of former US Presidents John Adams and John Quincy Adams. Sonja and John Adams Morgan married in 1998 and had a daughter, called Quincy Adams Morgan, in 2000. The couple divorced in 2006.

What is Sonja Morgan’s net worth?

$8 million

It has been reported that Sonja Morgan is worth $8 million in 2020. This does not come as a surprise, given her real estate, fashion and beauty brands, plus her appearance on the RHONY. Back in 2014, Sonja was making $426,500 a season. Her salary has no doubt gone up since then.

In 2010, Sonja had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and listed that she was almost $20 million in debt, reported by E! News. Five years later, the publication reported that she settled her bankruptcy case. On June 17th, 2014, it was revealed that a trustee in the bankruptcy case had sold off Sonja’s French Chateau in St. Tropez for $5.7 million. Then, in 2018, Sonja started renting her Upper East Side townhouse for $32,000 per month. She put the townhouse on the market for $10.75 million in March this year.

Sonja now lives in a $1.6 million, two-bedroom high rise apartment in the Columbus Circle area of Manhattan.

Sonja’s face lift transformation

On Monday, July 20th, Sonja Morgan revealed that right before quarantine commenced, she had had a face and neck lift with New York plastic surgeon Dr. Andrew Jacono.

Sonja wrote in her Instagram post:

I just wanted to be rid of the wrinkling on my neck and the jowels that were starting to form. People thought I was nuts because it was so subtle. But not to me! It was a no-brainer – gravity had taken its toll, I was also exhausted and I needed a “pick me up”.

Dr. Jacono performed a Deep Plane Facelift, which E! News reports costs the huge sum of $75,000.

