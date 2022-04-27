











Sophie Beador, AKA Shannon Beador‘s daughter, is totally loved-up with boyfriend Reese Perry. She was mentioned during the RHOC reunion following Shannon’s guilt at having not shown her kids a loving relationship growing up.

Andy Cohen challenged Shannon on the matter after Sophie confessed that her boyfriend shows her what she didn’t see at home as a child. She said that sometimes she felt she didn’t deserve it, which left her mom “heartbroken”.

Shannon responded by saying: “I thought I was doing the right thing and I feel so guilty for the lessons and the relationship that I emulated for my children to learn from.”

Reality Titbit had a look into her daughter Sophie’s relationship and who her boyfriend is. In fact, we came across an Instagram filled with photos of the couple looking blindingly romantic.

Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

RHOC’s Shannon talks daughter Sophie

Shannon talks fondly of her daughter Sophie during the RHOC season 16 reunion. She said: “Sophie had a tough time in high school and she’s so happy in Texas. She’s with a great kid and they’re at my house right now.”

She added that Sophie’s boyfriend treats her with “nothing but kindness and respect.” Shannon went on to say that Sophie now knows how to be treated and hopes that all of her kids can go on to feel the same way.

It comes after Shannon’s marriage to her children’s father David Beador, which ran from 2000 to 2019. They announced their split in October 2017 and she filed for divorce that December, which was finalised three years ago.

I want Shannon’s daughters tell-alls! Those poor girls watching their parents fall apart ugh #RHOC — coochie, juicie (@flamingomocha) April 18, 2022

Who is Sophie Beador’s boyfriend?

Sophie’s boyfriend is Reese Perry. His family have met hers, and have attended events together such as a college football game. As revealed by Shannon, Reese often hangs out with Sophie at her family home.

Reese has also joined them, along with Shannon‘s twin daughters, Stella and Adeline, on a trip to Nashville in August to support Shannon’s Real for Real Lemon-Aid Stand.

From meeting singer Uncle Kracker during a Waco concert together to spending most of her sophomore year with Reese, Sophie appears to be very fond of Reese, and vice versa. Shannon definitely approves!

Sophie and Reese’s relationship

Sophie has been posting pictures with Reese since July 2021. They often go to events together, whether that’s jamming at a music festival or going to a Halloween party hand-in-hand.

She jokily captioned a photo of them going to a Kappa Krush event at McLane Stadium, Baylor University, with: “Hey @reeseperry you’re my krush [romantic emojis].”

They usually hang out at the college, which suggests that they met there initially. The couple have even double-dated with Shannon and beau John Janssen during a visit to see her eldest daughter!

I love Shannon’s relationship with her daughters ❤️ #RHOC — jaycialexander (@jaycialexander) April 2, 2022

