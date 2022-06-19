Shep's cousin and Austen's love interest join Southern Charm's season 8 cast













Bravo’s South Carolina-based show Southern Charm is back in 2022 for a brand new season. The reality show has followed the lives of Charleston residents since 2014. Over the seasons, some cast members have bowed out from the show such as Cameran Eubanks, but many of the original cast members are still on the show for season 8.

Southern Charm season 8 kicks off its first episode on June 23rd and it’s set to feature OG cast members including Craig Conover, Shep Rose and Kathryn Dennis. So, let’s find out more about who Bravo viewers can expect to see on the show in 2022. Season 8 is set to be drama-filled as there’s an engagement announcement, relationship drama, a returning cast member and tonnes of arguments judging by the trailer.

Southern Charm cast: Taylor Ann Green

Since 2020, Taylor Ann Green has been a cast member on Southern Charm.

She’s 26 years old and was born and raised in Asheville, North Carolina.

According to Bravo, Taylor Ann is one of the only women who has been able to “tame” Shep Rose.

Find Taylor Ann on Instagram where she has over 76K followers @tayloranngreen.

Leva Bonaparte

Leva Bonaparte has appeared as a guest on Southern Charm since the show first began in 2014. In season 7, she became a permanent cast member and now she’s back for season 8.

Leva is a mother and businesswoman who runs four restaurants on King Street.

Find Leva on Instagram @levabonaparte with 115K followers.

Craig Conover

Craig is back for Southern Charm season 8 and he’s been on the show since 2014.

OG Craig is loved up this year with Summer House star Paige DeSorbo and his work-life is going swimmingly too as he opened a Sewing Down South flagship store on King Street.

Keep up with Craig via his IG page @caconover.

Naomie Olindo

After finding out that her boyfriend had been unfaithful, Naomie Olindo has moved back to Charleston in a bid to mend her broken heart and start anew.

New York City didn’t turn out the way she’d hoped but Naomie is back with her friends in South Carolina and a new love may be on the cards in season 8.

With over 700K followers, Naomie can bee found on Instagram @naomie_olindo.

Kathryn Dennis

Kathryn Dennis started out on Southern Charm as a ‘friend’ of the cast in season 1. She joined as a full-time cast member from season 2 onwards.

Kathryn appears on Southern Charms season 8 alongside her partner Chleb Ravenell. Judging by the Bravo show’s trailer, things are on the rocks for Kathryn and Chleb this year.

The Southern Charm star writes in her IG bio that she’s a mother-of-two and has her own podcast.

Find her @kathryndennis.

Venita Aspen

Venita Aspen has appeared on Southern Charm since 2020.

She’s a model and influencer, who also has talent in the culinary field. Venita is known for throwing great parties her glamour and her stunning outfits according to Bravo.

Find Venita on Instagram where she has over 74K followers @venitaaspen.

Austen Kroll

Since season 4, Austen Kroll has been a cast member on Southern Charm.

He has a complicated love life and finds a new love interest during season 8.

Austen’s beer brand Trop Hop is taking off and he also runs a podcast in 2022.

Marcie Hobbs

Marcie Hobbs joins the Southern Charm cast in 2022. She’s not a full-time cast member but has a recurring role.

She is Shep’s cousin and as per Bravo, Marcie has enough family money not to work but she decided to become a real estate agent.

Marcie recently moved to Charleston and just welcomed a baby with her husband, John.

Madison LeCroy

Since 2019, Madison LeCroy has been a cast member on Southern Charm.

She and her son, Hudson, have appeared on the show for the past two seasons. She was also a ‘guest’ during seasons 2 and 3.

Madison is embarking on life as a fiancé in 2022 and is wedding planning with Brett Randle in season 8.

Shep Rose

Another returning original cast member of Southern Charm is Shep Rose.

He appears on the show this year alongside his girlfriend Taylor Ann Green and his cousin also joins the show in season 8.

Shep turned 42 this year and he’s feeling the pressure to settle down during the 2022 series.

Follow Shep on Instagram @relationshep where he has 866K followers.

Olivia Flowers

A newcomer to season 8 is Olivia Flowers.

She’s Austen Kroll’s love interest and can be found on Instagram with 15.7K followers @oliviabflowers.

As per Bravo, Olivia only ever meant to move back home to Charleston to ride out the pandemic but she’s decided to stay with her parents for the foreseeable.

She was working as a production assistant in Los Angeles, but now she’s found love in Charleston.

Chleb Ravenell

Chleb Ravenell is a newcomer to Southern Charm in 2022.

He appears on the show alongside his girlfriend, Kathryn, but things don’t appear to be too peachy between them as per the season 8 trailer.

Chleb can be found on Instagram with over 23K followers, @chleb_ravenell, he writes in his bio “Charleston charmer“.

