Southern Charm fans accuse Shep of 'jealousy' as Craig admits why they've distanced

Craig Conover and Shep Rose’s drama continues this week as the latter accused Craig of lashing out at him over Naomie’s revelation.

Fans knew they were in for some drama involving Craig and Austen due to their physical altercation in the trailer, but trouble down South continues as it’s now between Craig and Shep.

The latest episode sees the crew embark on a group trip and at the campfire is the scene in which the beef comes to life. By the end of the episode, the majority of fans rallied behind Craig, so let’s take a look at exactly why.

“He’s lashing out”

Taken from Bravo’s official Twitter page which shows off over a minute of the Souther Charm trailer, Shep accuses in reference to Craig’s pre-reality stardom days “I think a part of you likes being around people who don’t know the Craig from eight years ago,” “And there’s a part of you that resents the fact that we’ve know you at your lowest.”

“I don’t agree but I can see what you’re saying,” the Sewing Down South founder replied.

Their conversation, however, was cut short when Whitney Sudler-Smith, 54, chimed in: “You’ve actually become more of an a**hole.” It’s even more awkward after he joined since Craig only just discovered that his ex, Naomie Olindo, spent the night with him.

The Delaware native brushed off Whitney’s insult and reverted back to his discussion with Shep. “You were awful to me,” he admitted, referring to the reason he stopped hanging out earlier that year. “You went against all of my entrepreneurship. My progression in life consisted of moving away from you.”

Over the years, the Deleware native has taken advantage of his platform to turn his sewing hobby into a money-making machine. Sewing Down South now boasts a flagship store in the heart of Charleston, and the entrepreneur also juggles Conover Law Firm, among other ventures.

Shep, however, is convinced that their current tension is the result of Craig’s outrage over Naomie and Whitney’s unexpected hook-up. The 42-year-old told confessionals: “This is not about Craig and I’s relationship. Craig’s anger is directed towards Naomie and Whitney being together, and so he’s lashing out.”

“Snap out of it a**hole,” he added.

Fans believe Craig has “outgrown” his friends

While Craig is busy juggling businesses and a podcast, viewers have accused Shep of living off his family’s wealth. Though, he has worked in Dubai’s property scene.

Nevertheless, fans are still bonafide Craig Conover supporters, claiming that the rest are jealous of his success.

“If there was anyone you were rooting for on Southern Charm, it was Craig,” one tweeted. “He turned a hobby that was ridiculed into a multi-million $$ business. Craig was the most likable, season after season, and trust fund babies Whitney and Shep loathed that. They are disloyal & want him to fail.”

Another similarly added: “Anyone who has watched Southern Charm for all these years, KNOWS the s*** Craig has taken. I actually think he’s outgrown this group of guys.”

“Go Craig! I love that he is finally speaking up and calling Shep and Whitney out on their sh**** behavior towards him for YEARS! They are no friends that I would want to have and Shep Rose is totally jealous of Craig,” a viewer wrote.

