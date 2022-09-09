









Bailey Bial appeared on Southern Charm in 2022 and now fans are asking if she’s the same Bailey who was on the show in previous seasons. Bailey was a friend of Shep Rose, however, she wasn’t a full-time cast member.

The singer and artist spends her life flitting between Charleston and Buenos Aires. So, let’s find out more about Southern Charm star and what happened between her and Shep. She’s got many long-time SC fans casting their minds back to 2016…

Who is Bailey Bial?

Bailey Desiree Bial is a singer and an artist. She splits her time between Charleston in South Caroline and Buenos Aires, Argentina. She writes on her Facebook page that her hometown is Urbana, Illinois.

She released a new song in 2022 called A Shame which sees her collaborate with All Dru. She writes on her Link Tree page that she’s a “Singer rooted in R&B and Soul”.

Bailey has an online store called Bay Sapphire which sells paintings, paintings on vintage clothes and much more.

With over 8.6K followers, Bailey can be found on Instagram at @baileydesiree. Judging by her page, she appears to be close to her family, very creative and a lover of an adventure.

Bailey was on Southern Charm

Throwing it back to 2016 and Bailey was mingling with the cast of Southern Charm.

She appeared in season 3 and starred in the show alongside Shep Rose.

Season 3 episode 10 saw Shep and Bailey deal with relationship issues, resulting in Shep having a “broken heart” per IMDb.

What happened between Shep and Bailey?

Per Bravo, Shep made a public apology to Bailey in 2016. He apologised for comments he made about her in an interview. Throughout the apology, Shep refers to Bailey as his “friend”.

Bustle also wrote in 2016, that despite it seeming like Bailey and Shep were spending a lot of time together, judging by his IG page, the two weren’t officially dating.

As Bailey made a reappearance on Sothern Charm in 2022, some viewers took to Twitter to ask if she was the same Bailey as before. One wrote: “Is Bailey the same Bailey that was Shep’s friend for a hot minute?”.

It turns out that, she is indeed the same friend of Shep’s. However, she’s not joining the show as a full-time cast member and just makes an appearance during season 8.

