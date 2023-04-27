Southern Charm star Chelsea Meissner has announced her first pregnancy and, of course, fans are wondering who the baby daddy is, as she’s been keeping her dating life private.

Chelsea first appeared on Bravo fanatics’ screens when she appeared on the show in season 3 back in 2016. She stayed for three seasons, before announcing she wouldn’t be making a return for season 7.

We take a look at the Southern Charm stars’ adorable announcement, and what fans are saying on the matter.

Chelsea Meissner announces pregnancy

The 37-year-old, who also starred in Survivor, took to her Instagram to announce her pregnancy, a baby girl due in September 2023.

Alongside a scan photo, the star wrote an emotional caption, paying tribute to her dog Tyson who recently passed away.

“The circle of life is a powerful thing. When Tyson passed, I knew I could never love another soul nearly as much unless I had a child of my own.. now here we are with one on the way,” she said in part of the post.

Fans and friends of the Bravo star were over the moon at her announcement and rushed to the comments to congratulate her.

Castmate Cameran Eubanks said: “I LOVE HER ALREADY!! P can’t wait for her Podna to arrive!!”

“Congratulations! I miss u on southern charm!” wrote one fan.

Southern Charm fans are desperate to know who Chelsea’s baby daddy is

Of course, as well as congratulating the reality star, fans over on Instagram are desperate to know who Chelsea Meissnner’s baby daddy is.

“CONGRATS! Also can we please know who the baby daddy is? lol,” joked one.

“But who’s the baby daddy?” questioned one of many others.

Another fan responded: “The question we all have lol but so awesome congrats.”

Unfortunately, that’s the best response we’re going to get, as Chelsea is remaining tight-lipped on who she’s currently dating.

Of course, she referenced him in her announcement post by saying: “I’m so fortunate to have strong women in my life who have paved the road for me to motherhood and lucky to have one hell of a boyfriend!”

However, it seems that, as of right now, that’s the only clue we’re getting.

Chelsea Meissner has been open about her dating life in the past

Having starred in a reality show, Chelsea Meissner has previously been very open about who she’s dating, which may be why she’s keeping this one on the down low.

During seasons 4 and 5 of the hit show, Chelsea’s rocky relationship with Austen Kroll played out on screen.

After leaving the show, she went public with sailor Nick Dana, who stopped appearing on her Instagram in 2020.