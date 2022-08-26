









Southern Charm fans have rallied behind Olivia Flowers after she defended Taylor Green following Shep’s diss and “tantrum”.

There’s trouble down south – again. Just last week, fans saw Craig Conover admit why he’s distanced from BFF Shep. This time, there’s drama in Shep’s personal life and it involves Olivia Flowers – and they’re not even dating!

Taylor and Shep broke up last month due to the latter’s “disinterest in being faithful”, reported People, so we know that the couple never truly patched things up.

Photo by Steve Zak Photography/FilmMagic

Shep disses Taylor during group getaway

The cast’s relaxing getaway to Yemassee, South Carolina isn’t as peaceful as it was anticipated to be. During a group bonding game of egg toss, Taylor, 27 smashed Shep’s egg, prompting the realtor to erupt.

“You f****** idiot”, Shep criticized, and it didn’t sit well with anyone.

Just before the women left the game, Naomie Olindo told Taylor: “He can’t talk to you like that, that is insane. That’s abusive as f***.” Olivia further defended her friend by throwing an egg at Shep.

“The wussification of America continues,” he shouted at the girls as they exited, claiming that he would call her something worse. “If he truly loved you, he wouldn’t be putting you in this situation,” Naomie continued.

The former couple eventually hashed out their problems as Shep apologized for his behavior, though Taylor tearfully admitted that she was used to his insults.

“I don’t want us to be the couple where everybody is like ‘are they okay?’ Like we are okay, I think…right?,” he said. “You know I am sorry, you know I love you. I don’t want anybody for me, except for you.”

Taylor replied:

“Today, I didn’t even hear you call me ‘f******,’ I didn’t hear that. Because it’s just, I am like, ‘Oh! Yeah, whatever.’ When Olivia threw that egg at you, I was like ‘woah,’ and she goes ‘don’t let him talk to you like that, he just called you f**king idiot.’ You said ‘I would have said something worse, called you something worse’ and I was like, wow!'”

View Instagram Post

Olivia is Southern Charm’s badass for defending Taylor

Viewers are just as irritated by Shep’s behavior as Naomie and Olivia, so much that they’re begging to boot him off the Bravo show.

The majority of fans have labeled the 41-year-old as “atrocious” and “disrespectful“. Meanwhile, Olivia is gaining fans for standing up to him.

“Can we discuss what a badass Olivia is? She nailed Shep with that egg like a boss! Go Olivia! ‘I’ll throw a dozen eggs at you if you call her an idiot again!'”, one commented.

A second added: “Giving Olivia even more credit tonight for immediately throwing an egg at Shep and calling him out. I think I actually like her now.”

WATCH SOUTHERN CHARM ON BRAVO ON THURSDAYS AT 9/8C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK