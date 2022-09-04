Southern Charm fans weigh in on Craig and Paige 'not moving on from Naomie'











Not a Southern Charm, apparently. Fans rush to defend Naomie Olindo over acting like a “grown adult” as ex Craig Conover and now girlfriend Paige DeSorbo discuss their past.

The latest episode of Southern Charm was filled with a lot of awkward scenarios and fans have a lot to say about that.

All eyes and ears have been focused on Craig and Paige’s reunion on Thanksgiving as the two discussed Naomie‘s latest flame, Whitney.

But viewers are thinking that the couple need to move on from the drama of having an ex and enjoy each other’s company instead.

An entertaining Thanksgiving

Season eight has been a wild rollercoaster. Episode 11 might’ve been the cherry on top of all the drama unfolding in the lives of the socialites. As Austen Kroll phoned up Whitney and his mother Patricia Altschul to invite them over for Thanksgiving, the 35-year-old used it as an opportunity to spill the tea about Whitney’s love status with Naomi.

As the two latest lovebirds are still in the process of finding out where their fling will be taking them, Naomi reveals in the confessional she is “just going with it”. Nonetheless, Craig’s long-distance girlfriend Paige comes down to NYC to spend Thanksgiving.

As the two go on grocery shopping, the couple brings up the Naomi-Whitney situation. While on the way, Paige tells Craig she senses that Naomie isn’t completely over him, and is using Whitney as a distraction.

She claimed: “If anyone thinks that Naomie isn’t over you, they’re an idiot.”

The episode also featured Paige questioning Naomie on her feelings for Craig, as she accused she still had feelings for her ex.

Fans discuss Craig and Paige’s ongoing talk about Naomie

Paige and Craig’s conversation about Naomi had fans taking to Twitter to share their opinions as the episode went on. Many were “tired” of seeing the couple constantly bring it up as they only spend time together occasionally.

Many viewers were urging the couple to move on and allow Naomie “live her life” to get to know Whitney, as the two also enjoy their romance.

Naomie and Craig’s story on Southern Charm – before Paige

Craig and Naomie’s story goes way back. The two met at the College of Charleston when he was a senior, and she was a freshman. Though Naomie wasn’t interested in the heartthrob, Conover was interested in the French native right away. After reconnecting in 2014, the following year, the two made their relationship Instagram official.

Naomie was first introduced as Craig’s girlfriend in the third season, and the two became viewers’ favorite couple. In 2016, during an interview with Bravo’s The Daily Dish, Conover told to the news outlet that he knew “if there was ever any girl he was going to date, it was going to be Naomie”.

Despite their highs and lows throughout the series, the couple moved in together during season four. Their fairytale didn’t last long enough – at least during the series. The Bravo stars called it quits in September 2017 after being together for less than three years.

Since then, as they both try to move on and date different people, the ‘drama’ continues and keeps being discussed. Fans believe Craig and Naomie haven’t completely put their relationship behind them.

As of now, Craig is in a long-distance relationship with Paige. On the other hand, Naomie is in the process of finding out what’s going to happen between her and Whitney following her break-up with Metul Shah in July 2021.

