











The fans of Southern Charm are taking absences very seriously, and many were disappointed to see that fan-favorite Kathryn Dennis was missing for the majority of last week’s episode.

As her love life unfolds and makes drastic changes, all the attention has been given to Kathryn Dennis, who has been in on the series since its first season in 2014.

Fans have seen different stages from her life, relationships and breakups to a lot of drama, Kathryn has managed to remain a top favorite in the series. This is why it was a surprise to many to learn she had only been featured in a portion of the episode.

New projects incoming

View Instagram Post

Diving into the personal and professional lives of high personalities that live in the exclusive area of Charleston, South Carolina, Kathryn has become a popular cast member.

On August 19, the 31-year-old reality star took to Instagram to share a sneak peek of what she had been working on, as well as celebrating a new episode of the popular series. As she wore a short tight corset dress and posed with a silver glittery cowboy hat and boots, she updated her 961k followers.

Although she didn’t reveal the purpose of the photoshoot, it seems that Kathryn teamed up with Nashville’s retail brand Daniel X Diamond for an exciting collab.

She wrote in her caption: “A lil #bts of what I’m up to lately to celebrate a new episode of #southerncharm tonight @9!”

Reading through the hundreds of comments left under her post, one fan’s claim stood out the most, as they said, “But you were hardly into it,” to which she replied, “I know right.”

It’s not the same without Kathryn’s Southern Charm

As last week’s episode aired, many noticed Kathryn’s absence to only having a few seconds on camera, fans of the young Southern Charm expressed their disappointment on social media. Many others took to her Instagram post to demand an explanation.

A fan asked: “You are not on the show enough! What’s the deal?”

A second one penned: “I am sad you were having such a tough time with your past relationship and super disappointed you aren’t on the show more.”

A third fan petitioned: “This season is so boring… You’re not in a lot of the episodes @kathryndennis We need less Naomi and more KD!”

However, other comments were devoted to complimenting her on the teaser for her upcoming project, building up the desire to find out more about what awaits Kathryn if she’s not appearing much in Southern Charm.

What’s happening between Kathryn and Chleb?

Kathryn’s relationship with Chleb Ravenell has had many ups and downs. Despite making their relationship official in 2020 and beginning to build a life together, their personalities were simply too strong, leading to their pride breaking up their romance.

According to People, while trying to rekindle their spark, Kathryn realized Chleb wasn’t showing his willingness to make up, leading to her believing that “maybe he should just not be in a relationship”.

Will they ever be able to get back to each other?

