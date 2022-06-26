Love is in the air for Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy as we hear wedding bells













Southern Charm season 8 already has fans going crazy with wedding fever. The past seven seasons were filled with relationship drama, turmoil, and blossoming friendships and it appears that season 8 is the same – if not more!

This season’s fans of the show are preparing for a possible wedding happening. But who might we see walking down the aisle? Reality Titbit has all the details. Check it out.

Who gets married on Southern Charm season 8?

Madison LeCroy has been open about her upcoming wedding to her fiancé Brett Randall since before season 8 premiered. The reality TV star spoke to US Weekly and said:

The wedding is going to be super small, so, therefore, I’m not going to be able to invite the whole cast, unfortunately, but it’s OK. Madison LeCroy

During an Amazon live stream she revealed more details and told viewers:

Hopefully, everybody stays tuned and we can get another season in, and hopefully, then that’s when you’ll see more of the wedding planning things happen. You have to promise me you’ll stay tuned and watch. Madison LeCroy

Will we get to see the wedding during season 8?

We get to see the wedding plans throughout season 8 which fans are already buzzing about, but it turns out viewers likely won’t get a glimpse into her actual wedding since she currently doesn’t have plans to have her big day filmed for the show.

However, although Madison‘s wedding day won’t be included in an episode of Southern Charm, that doesn’t mean she’s not still planning something incredibly special.

On May 23, she posted a reel highlighting the most beautiful moments from her engagement party with Brett. The caption she added says, “Honestly, this engagement party was 10 out of 10.”

Her Instagram feed is full of wedding day prep and hopefully, a lot of these activities will be shown throughout season 8.

They got engaged just five months after going ‘official’

Madison and Brett are clearly meant to be as they got engaged to one another less than 6 months after telling the world they were in a relationship. They went Instagram official in June 2021 and were engaged by October.

Madison and Brett’s engagement was announced via US Weekly on Oct. 14, 2021, and although it may seem to have come on fast, Madison maintained that she is in no rush to officially marry Brett.

The reality TV star told US Weekly that the proposal was “perfect”, saying:

He proposed to me in the living room, and my son was behind him, just clapping. I completely, like, blacked out at the point of whatever he was saying. I had no idea. … It was perfect. Madison LeCroy

