









Naomie Olindo says her ‘heart was full’ as she reminisced on memories of her late dad, who she refers to as “papa d’amour”. During a trip to Corsica, the star looked back on the old times spent on the Italian island.

The reality TV star tragically lost her father in December 2019 after a year-long battle with esophageal cancer. Ever since his death, the 30-year-old has paid tributes to her father on social media.

Most recently, the Southern Charm star celebrated what would’ve been his birthday.

To mark the occasion, she shared nostalgic pictures of the two and penned a heartfelt message online.

Naomie Olindo says ‘nothing better’ than old times with dad

View Instagram Post

During a trip to Corsica, the Bravo star couldn’t help but remember the times she spent with her father on the Italian Island. With a fresh-faced look, the 30-year-old actress enjoyed the summer weather while visiting her family.

In a message to her 724k Instagram followers, she captioned the post: “La magie de la Corse. There’s no place quite like it.

“Heart is full after quality time with my favorite Corsican uncle and reminiscing about old times with my dad. Nothing better.”

In the first photo, the TV personality was sitting on a boat wearing a yellow bikini and posing in the beautiful blue waters of Corsica without wearing any makeup. The following images included moments she had she had spent with her uncle and her father in the past.

Fans point out how ‘happy’ she looks

Fans of the reality star have left their messages of support to the actress, as she continues to heal from the loss of her father. Despite the rough couple of years, her followers pointed out how “happy” she seemed to be back home, as she reunited with her uncle.

One fan wrote: “Love this for you!! Feeds the soul.”

Another fan penned: “A loved one never dies. They live in our hearts forever.”

A third fan commented: “Oh my goodness you were such an adorable little girl! Precious memories!!!”

Naomie on Southern Charm

View Instagram Post

Naomie has had some pretty rough years in her personal life as well as her professional life. After her father’s death, she moved from Charleston and accused her partner Metul of being unfaithful.

Not appearing in the seventh season, she then returned home and decided to resume her participation in Southern Charm. Details of the break-up were featured in season 8.

Naomie’s fate remains unknown, as her relationship with Craig Conover turned into a turbulent breakup. Since then, fans have questioned her future in the series. As the two remain friends, Naomie seemed to have grown closer to Whitney Sudler-Smith.

However, their relationship remains to be seen if things will go further between the two stars. On the other hand, Craig doesn’t seem to have taken it very well. As Whitney’s mom describes Naomi as the perfect girl to take home, viewers will have to wait to find out.

As the episodes aired, viewers of Southern Charm began to notice a change in Naomie’s character. There is definitely more to see.

WATCH SOUTHERN CHARM ON BRAVO THURSDAYS AT 9/8C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK