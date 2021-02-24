









Patricia Altschul’s butler Michael Kelcourse has been hospitalsed after suffering an acute spinal cord stroke.

Southern Charm viewers and social media users have sent support and prayers to Patricia’s longtime butler who has been taken into a hospital.

Michael is a beloved member of the Bravo series and has been with the Altschul family for many years.

So, how long has he worked for Patricia?

Patricia’s butler Michael has been hospitalised

Patricia’s son Whitney Sudler-Smith was the one who revealed that Michael was hospitalised after suffering “an acute spinal cord infarction”.

He said in a statement to The Daily Dish: “I am sorry to inform you that Michael Kelcourse, affectionately known as ‘Michael The Butler’, recently suffered an acute spinal cord infarction which is often called a ‘spinal cord stroke’.

“Although this tragedy has caused significant nerve damage and impairment, with the help of the outstanding physicians at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta, we are hopeful Michael will soon recover. Thank you for respecting Michael’s privacy during this challenging time.”

Prayers for Michael. He suffered a spinal cord stroke and we are hoping he will make a full recovery 🙏🏼🍸 #southerncharm pic.twitter.com/qZI1wLzITc — Reality by Ashley (@realitybyAshley) February 24, 2021

How long has Michael worked for Patricia?

Michael has been working for Patricia for 17 years.

In her book ‘The Art of Southern Charm’, she revealed that he began to work for her after his former employer, Lillian Bostwick, had passed away.

She previously revealed that she “met with Michael immediately and persuaded him to come work for me, even as he was finishing his responsibilities in the Bostwick household.”

Moreover, Patricia has added that hiring Michael was the “best thing I could have done.”

Fans send support to Michael

Many people took to Twitter to send best wishes and prayers to Michael after finding out that he was hospitalised.

One person tweeted: “Praying for @Pataltschul butler, the amazing, sweet Michael Kelcourse! Sending our love your way.”

Another one said: “Prayers for Michael. He suffered a spinal cord stroke and we are hoping he will make a full recovery.”

Meanwhile, someone else added: “Speedy recovery for Michael on Southern Charm such a novice man. Get well Michael your a good guy and gentle man.”

