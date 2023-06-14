Southern Charm star Taylor Ann Green’s brother, Richard Worthington Green, “Worth”, has sadly died at the age of 36.

Worth died tragically on June 8, just days after his 36th birthday. He was the older brother to both Taylor, and sister Catie.

The Southern Charm star’s brother’s obituary tributes him as “a beautiful example of how to live life as fully as possible.”

Taylor Ann Green’s brother Worth was ‘vibrant, outgoing, and loving’

Worth’s obituary states that his personality was: “vibrant, outgoing, and loving.”

“He was a vivacious and loving son and grandson, and the best big brother to his sisters, always being there as a protector and a cheerleader.”

His obit also states that he recently met “the woman he adored and treasured.”

At the time of writing, his cause of death has not been disclosed.

Tributes for the 36-year-old pour in

Taking to her Instagram after her brother’s death, sister Catie wrote: “You are the best big brother I could have ever asked for. This family will never be the same. I love you to the moon and back”

Taylor’s ex-Shep commented on the post writing: “Absolutely one of a kind. A pleasure to know and to laugh with.”

Another tribute read: “Praying for you and the whole family… Worth was a special person and very loved by many. I am so sorry.”

Southern Charm co-star Olivia Flowers recently lost her brother

The sad news comes five months after Bravo co-star Olivia Flowers lost her brother Conner, aged 32.

In a tribute to her brother on Instagram, the star wrote: “What a blessing it has been to be the sister of such a beautiful, tender-hearted soul with the soft-spoken voice to match.

“I can only hope I continue to be known forever as ‘Conner’s little sister.'”