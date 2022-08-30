Southern Charm's Ashley Jacobs 'regrets' cruel 'egg donor' dig at Kathryn











Four years after Ashley Jacobs slammed Kathryn Dennis as “just an egg donor”, the former Bravo star has expressed regret over her comments.

Ashley Jacobs left Southern Charm in 2019 following her split with Thomas Ravenel. Although her stint was brief, the 37-year-old was responsible for several jaw-dropping moments, including the time she dissed Kathryn Dennis’s romance with Thomas.

Fast forward four years later, the mother-of-one is still apologetic for her harsh statements.

“Nothing but an egg donor”

At the end of season 5, the ladies got involved in a heated argument that saw Ashley slam Kathryn for her parenting skills. The latter shares children Kensington and St Julien with Thomas, though Ashley was dating him at the time.

“You’re not a family,” she hit back at Kathryn, before calling her “a baby momma” and “nothing but an egg donor”.

At the time, the registered nurse admitted she crossed the line, but defended that she felt provoked.

“Just because you push something out of your vagina, it doesn’t mean you’re a mother. I’m sorry,” she said on the After Show.

“Mothering is loving, caring, and protecting these children. Kathryn is all talk. I want to see her actually do what she’s saying she’s going to do.”

Weeks after the episode aired, the California native apologised in a lengthy now-deleted Instagram statement.

“I owe you all an apology,” Jacobs wrote. “I’d like to apologize for how I treated Kathryn, and how badly I disrespected her. I’m not sure what made me think it was okay to speak to a mother that way. It wasn’t.”

“It was not my place to say anything at all, much less the reckless comments I made. I crossed a line and hurt people who don’t deserve it.”

She continued: “After many chats with my friends and family with children, I never understood the unbreakable bond a parent has with their child. I can listen and learn and be more respectful in the future but until I’m blessed with a child, I can never truly understand the sacrifices a parent makes on behalf of their children. Some children may not truly get it until they have their own baby. It makes me feel horrible that I may have taken my own parents for granted and thus I’ve learned a tremendous lesson from all the good parents out there.”

“I can’t rightfully describe how sorry I am, but I’d never forgive myself if I didn’t at least try,” she added.

Ashley Jacobs regrets “egg donor” remarks on Southern Charm

She’s left the drama down South for years, but the alum is still remorseful.

“Yes, I regret that,” she told US Weekly.

As with all reality TV, viewers are only shown a glimpse, meaning that we missed out on Kathryn and Ashley’s candid 30-minute conversation post-blow-up.

“It was a long conversation, like…close to 30 minutes of talking to her” the reality star recalled, but it was “whittled down to a minute.”

“I had all intentions of meeting her and apologizing, which I did do, but it spiraled pretty quickly.”

The former Bravo star has been happily married to Mike Appel since June 2021. They welcomed their first baby, son Grayson Maxwell, two months later.

