Southern Charm’s Eliza Limehouse quit reality TV for the perfect family life

Since her departure, she has achieved a lot, from getting married to giving birth to her son. Reality Titbit has details on Limehouse’s new and exciting life, post-Southern Charm.

Eliza was a businesswoman outside Southern Charm

Before becoming a full-time cast member in season 6 of Southern Charm, Eliza had appeared as a friend of the cast a couple of seasons before. Regardless, she has always had other jobs away from her role as a reality TV star.

Limehouse is extremely hard working and, aside from her TV work, is a valued employee at her family business, Limehouse Properties, which manages and renovates hotels around Charleston.

Other than working for her family, she also owns her own jewellery line, Snaffle Bit Bracelet.

During season 6 she began to become a fan-favourite and we hoped to see her in season 7. However, her decision to leave the show doesn’t seem to be working out too badly.

What is Eliza doing now after leaving the show?

Right before season 7 began to air on Bravo, Eliza announced she would not be returning to the series. It seems Eliza may have made the right choice as her life has changed drastically in the past couple of years.

The first major life event was her marriage. The 24-year-old got engaged to boyfriend Mark “Struthers” McBride Jr in February 2020.

Less than a year later, in October 2020, the couple were married in an intimate ceremony on her grandparents’ estate in South Carolina.

Eliza now has a baby

Just a week after the pair said their “I do’s” the newlyweds announced they were expecting their first child – a boy. “I was really surprised” she told People after discovering she was pregnant.

For the first few minutes I was in shock, but Struthers was immediately so excited. Eliza Limehouse, People

That December she revealed she had given birth to a baby boy on Christmas Eve. The child’s legal name is Mark Struthers McBride III, but he’s referred to as Patton as it’s a family name on Eliza’s side.

After leaving Southern Charm, it seems Eliza is thriving as a wife and mother. Her time and energy are going into her gorgeous family unit – and we couldn’t be happier for her!

