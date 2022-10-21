Southern Charm's Naomie Olindo sued for fraud by former L'Abeye business partner











Southern Charm cast member Naomie Olindo is being sued for fraud by her former business partner, Virginia ‘Ginny’ Cox, in 2022. The Bravolebrity partnered up with Cox in early 2018 per Page Six, Cox allegedly claims that the two were set to each have a 50 percent stake in the fashion brand named L’Abeye.

The fashion brand can be found with an Instagram following of 125K @shoplabeye and followers include Naomie’s fellow cast members such as Madison LeCroy and Leva Bonaparte. L’Abeye sells a range of items including clothing, shoes, and accessories.

Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Naomie is being sued for fraud

According to PageSix, the thirty-year-old reality star, Naomie Olindo, is allegedly being sued for fraud in October 2022 by her former business partner.

Ginny Cox filed a lawsuit in Charleston, South Carolina, on September 19, and documents that PageSix exclusively obtained state that Cox was approached by Olindo in early 2018 to come aboard the venture due to her background in fashion.

The report also claims that Cox said that she and Olindo traveled together to meet with vendors, created a logo and worked together on a website to get the business up and running.

Cox’s claims include that they had both agreed that they were co-owners of the brand and that she had spent hundreds of hours helping to build the L’Abeye brand.

What is Naomie Olindo’s business L’Abeye?

L’Abeye, a fashion brand, was launched in June 2018, per Decider.

Start Up Grind described the business as “a lifestyle brand specializing in privately labeled apparel for fresh, motivated women” and Olindo and Cox as “founders” in 2018.

Page Six reports that Olindo and Cox worked together on the brand “from early 2018 until at least May 2022”.

View Instagram Post

Cox’s claims continue

Cox’s accusations include that she was fired from the brand by Olindo on May 19, 2022, and that her former colleague “urged” new potential employers “not to hire” her after they stopped working together, according to Page Six’s report.

Us Weekly reports that Cox is seeking a trial by jury.

Cox is allegedly suing Olindo for “14 causes of action, including breach of contract, dissolution of partnership, fraud and defamation” and is hopeful for an award based on actual and punitive damages. The Bravo star, for her part, has denied her former business partner’s allegations”.

Naomie Olindo’s attorney made a statement to Us Weekly which reads: “Our client does not comment publicly on pending litigation. However, obviously these allegations made by a disgruntled former employee are false and misleading. We will soon be filing a formal response to these allegations that will help to set the record straight.”

Reality Titbit has reached out for comment to Virginia Cox and Naomie Olindo.

View Instagram Post

