Southern Charm’s Taylor and Shep call it quits due to fidelity struggles











After two years of dating, Southern Charm’s Shep Rose and Taylor Green have split up. The news was exclusively revealed by People and according to insiders, problems in their romance came down to Rose’s disinterest in being faithful.

We have seen Shep’s struggles with monogamy throughout the show so the news hasn’t come as a shock to many. Shep has previously mentioned that he “doesn’t want to get married or settle down”, whereas Taylor is already ready.

Shep and Taylor call it quits

The news was revealed by People in July 2022 and according to Insider they said:

Shep has a real issue with monogamy and refused to commit to Taylor, telling her that he doesn’t want to be with just one person and change his lifestyle.

The source was notably a friend of Taylor’s as they went on to say, “he’ll regret this.” But it’s clear the couple weren’t right for each other due to their differing opinions on fidelity and commitment. The insider continued:

She’s incredibly hurt, but she knows that she deserves a guy who will fight for her, not one who is so selfish.

Fans saw the split coming

Audiences have said they expected the split as they have seen the cracks between the pair throughout the show for a while.

For example, last season, at the reunion, Shep, 42, admitted he had been unfaithful to Green, telling host Andy Cohen, “there were some text messages” between him and another woman. He continued saying, “It was an old flame and I kissed a girl in a stairwell, but that’s all it was.”

The couple also had a tense discussion about the future earlier this season after Taylor’s pregnancy scare. Rose asked, “You’re gonna high five to my pain and misery?” She continued:

You didn’t even ask how I felt. You just thought, like, ‘Oh, no, there was a scare. What am I gonna do?’ Like, you haven’t ever really said, ‘If you things were to ever happen, you can trust in me.’

Green went on to tell Rose that she doesn’t consider him to be “a safe bet,” pointing to the fact that he’d told her that he “doesn’t want to get married and settle down.”

Viewers share their opinions

Shep didn’t have too many fans from the show due to his behavior throughout and viewers appear to be happy that the couple has parted ways. One person on Twitter said:

I wonder if watching this season play out had a hand in the split of Shep and Taylor. His behaviour is disgusting and embarrassing. She definitely deserves better and I hope she never looks back.

Another added, “I’m glad Shep and Taylor have broken up, she might be sad now but she will definitely see that it’s for the best.”

A third person agreed, saying “thank god that is over! Taylor deserves so much more.”

