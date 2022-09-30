









Taylor Ann Green’s job was something that her Shep Rose wanted her to quit. Instead, the Southern Charm star wanted her to ditch the day job and go travelling with him instead, which caused a backlash on social media.

His suggestion didn’t go down well with his friends Austen Kroll and Olivia Flowers, who dated during the recent series. While the latter didn’t say anything to him at the time, Austen called him “dumb” to even think of something like this.

Olivia said in a confessional that wanting Taylor to quit her job was “presumptuous” of Shep. Wondering exactly what it is that keeps Taylor busy while she’s not filming with Bravo? We’ve got the lowdown on her career.

Taylor Ann Green’s day job

Taylor currently works as a clinical assistant in an orthodontics office. Alongside her day job, she joined Southern Charm as a full-time cast member, originally as Shep Rose’s long-time girlfriend – who she has since split from.

Born on October 14, 1994, the 27-year-old has also gone down the influencer route. On June 7th, Taylor posted a series of photos of herself on Instagram sporting clothing items from the Australian-based brand Mister Zimi.

According to her LinkedIn page, Taylor has worked as an Account Executive for Associate Staffing. While many of the Southern Charm stars have side businesses that they promote on the show, she’s one of the few with a day job.

She never quit for Shep’s travel dreams

Shep wanted Taylor to quit her day job so they could go travelling. However, after almost two years of dating, the former pair decided to go their separate ways in July earlier this year.

“I kind of want her to quit her job,” Shep said to Austen and Olivia. Austen said that Shep’s idea was “so dumb” because he would then have “complete control” over Taylor’s life, and that she would be reliant on him financially.

Taylor’s bio still states that she works as a clinical assistant for an orthodontist, and she has made no announcements that she ever quit her job after Shep’s wishes. In her spare time, she enjoys practising yoga!

The Southern Charm star’s net worth

Taylor is worth between between $1 million and $5 million, as per EC The Hub. Talent states that orthodontic clinical assistants in the USA earn an average of $40,950 per year. In South Carolina, they are usually paid a salary of $35,000.

Before she began working professionally, Taylor attended Appalachian State University. She graduated from the North Carolina school in 2015 with a degree in Business Administration, Hospitality and Tourism Management.

Shep Rose has an estimated net worth of $4 million and is thought to be paid $25,000 per episode of Southern Charm. He runs a restaurant with friends called the Palace Hotel, designed to be a dive bar offering gourmet hotdogs.

