Viewers of the series began to realize there was trouble in paradise for Taylor and Shep at the beginning of season eight. Not only did the couple have a pregnancy scare, but Shep didn’t seem to be committed to a long-term relationship with Taylor.

As reported by PEOPLE, who announces their alleged split back in July, Shep’s infidelity took a toll on their relationship. Taylor then confirmed the end of their relationship on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

A month later, the reality star asked her fans not to tell her about Shep’s whereabouts while she is “still trying to heal”.

Taylor Ann is ‘still trying to heal’ from Shep

After nearly two years together, the reality star announced via Instagram stories that her relationship with the 42-year-old star had ended.

Taylor’s post comes after months of speculation regarding the status of her and Rose’s current relationship, as scenes of Southern Charm’s episodes showed closure between the stars.

The 27-year-old wrote in her message: “Disclaimer to everyone: Shep and I are broken up, we have kept a cordial relationship but would appreciate not hearing what my ex is up to while I’m still trying to heal.”

Longtime fans of the series that have been following their romance for the past two years left their comments. As many were left confused over the news, other fans showed support for the reality star.

One fan wrote: “She deserves so much better.”

But another suggested: “When you put your relationship on TV you can’t really ask for privacy.”

A look into Taylor and Shep’s romance

Shep and Taylor made their relationship ‘Instagram official’ in May 2020. However, the star had already introduced her to his followers earlier that year. This led many fans to believe that something was going on between the two.

Though fans knew more about their romance throughout season seven, the couple began facing a lot of troubles in their relationship. In the reunion of season seven, Shep confessed to having cheated on her with “an old flame”.

However, Taylor decided to forgive him despite being in pain. Simply because she was in love with him and he made her “so happy”.

As the cast of Southern Charm was gearing up for season eight, the former couple began posting on social media gushing about each other and their romantic trips around Europe. They described their romance as being in the “honeymoon season”.

Shep’s last Instagram image featuring Taylor was on July 10. Since then, the rumors of a possible rupture flew, until Taylor made the official announcement a month later.

