Bravo’s brand new show Southern Hospitality stars Emmy Sharrett whose one of the VIP servers at Republic. With this article, we take a deeper look at Emmy’s life and personality.

The Bravo show follows Southern Charm star, Leva Bonaparte who manages Republic Garden & Lounge in Charleston.

Leva has a troupe of employees and helpers who help her keep the nightclub running smoothly. The show premiered on November 28 and has been making waves ever since.

Meet Emmy Sharrett from Southern Hospitality

Emmy is a VIP Server at Republic. She began working at the nightclub after graduating from the College of Charleston in 2021. She is the maestro at handling Charleston’s VIPs who frequent Leva’s hip nightclub.

While Emmy isn’t clear about what her future holds, she knows for sure that it’s going to be filled with adventures.

The Southern Hospitality star is still a budding social media celebrity. On her Instagram, she has 4,000 followers, at the time of writing.

Emmy’s Instagram is filled with stunning pictures of her. The Bravo star loves to travel and is in Paris to celebrate the year’s end at the moment. She’s also a nature lover and is pictured out and about in raw nature quite often.

From her Instagram we also that Emmy is a social butterfly and has many friends.

Emmy is dating fellow cast member Will Kulp

While Emmy’s Instagram shows her beauty, fans must also know that the Bravo star is taken.

She’s currently dating model and Southern Hospitality star Will Kulp.

Will is a bartender at Republic who has pursued modeling in New York after being scouted. However, he soon returned home to live with his parents.

Lucía Peña is Southern Hospitality another VIP server

Being a VIP server is an important job at Republic. Given that the nightclub welcomes many VIPs, it is crucial for the servers to be more in numbers, efficient, and well-coordinated with each other.

Lucia works the night shifts at Republic. She has a two-year-old son. However, despite being slightly older and wiser than the rest of them Lucia meshes perfectly with the young staff.

SOUTHERN HOSPITALITY AIRS ON BRAVO ON NOVEMBER 28 AT 9 PM ET.

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know