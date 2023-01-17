Southern Hospitality viewers are introduced to Leva Bonaparte’s empire and the staff who work in her establishments including Mikel Simmons.

A spin-off show from Bravo’s Southern Charm, the series is filmed in Charleston, South Carolina, and features people who Leva calls the “real stars” of the show, her employees.

VIP Host Mikel almost lost his job on Southern Hospitality but his boss gave him another chance. Let’s find out more about Mikel Simmons including his Instagram, age, and more.

Meet Mikel Simmons

Mikel Simmons hails from Charleston and works for Southern Charm’s Leva Bonaparte.

He’s on Instagram with almost 18k followers at @mikelsimmons and is 25 years old.

Per Mikel’s Bravo bio, he “brings the party anywhere he goes” and is aiming to “find peace with himself” during his time on the show.

Mikel on Southern Hospitality

Since Southern Hospitality dropped on Bravo in November 2022, Mikel has been a cast member. However, his employment at Leva’s company hasn’t been smooth sailing.

During Southern Hospitality season 1 episode 1, Mikel rocked up at Republic Garden & Lounge hoping for a second chance from Leva.

His colleagues thought that he had been “suspended” after promoting other businesses while working for Leva and her husband, Lamar.

Mikel said that he was hired by a “new magazine” to promote their launch.

Southern Hospitality star is still VIP Host

At one point in time, Mikel was a “former VIP Host” but he managed to get his job back at Republic Garden & Lounge and Bourbon N’ Bubbles.

His colleagues said he was “good” at his job and it appears that Mikel is back to providing the best VIP service he can in 2023.

Mikel writes in his Instagram bio that he works at both Republic and Bourbon N’ Bubbles. Judging by his posts, he is living his best life in 2023 and is promoting the new Southern Hospitality episodes as they come out weekly on Mondays.

WATCH SOUTHERN HOSPITALITY MONDAYS AT 9/8C ON BRAVO

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK