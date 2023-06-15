Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder has revealed that she wants to “try” Ozempic to lose weight after eating bone broth for six months.

The former Bravo star has revealed her take on Ozempic, an injectable medication prescribed to patients with Type 2 diabetes that regulates blood sugar levels.

Stassi got candid during a new podcast interview and revealed that she wants to give the drug a go, which is not prescribed for weight loss, after giving birth to her second child.

Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Stassi Schroeder wants to “try” Ozempic after pregnancy

During her chat on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast on Wednesday (June 14, 2023), Stassi shared that she was down to “try” Ozempic after her second pregnancy.

“I really want to try it when I give birth,” the former Pump Rules star told Alex. “The amount of times I’ve researched this being like, I mean, I think it’s safe and healthy. Like, I think it’s good for you. It’s like taking vitamins.”

The Call Her Daddy presenter added a disclaimer to her listeners that “nothing that was said on this podcast” should be taken as health or medical advice.

Stassi revealed that she ate bone broth for six months after giving birth to her first child. “I kind of don’t feel like doing that again. Like, I don’t want to,” Stassi admitted.

The Pump Rules alum said that she respected Hollywood stars who were “transparent” about their own weight loss ways and added: “Have I Googled Ozempic and what it would be like, and am I thinking about it? Yes, I am.”

Stassi and her husband are expecting a second baby

Stassi and her husband Beau Clark are expecting their second child together, a baby boy. She revealed her second pregnancy when she shared a sweet post with her daughter Hartford.

“Secrets stress me out. Baby #2, I love you so much already,” she captioned the social media post.

In April, Stassi said on her podcast, The Good The Bad The Baby, that she felt the entire time their new family addition will be a baby boy.

“I kept saying it. I felt it. It was a vibe,” she admitted. “I don’t know how to f*****g explain it.”

Stassi and her husband celebrated one-year wedding anniversary

Stassi and her husband flew all the way to Italy to have their fairytale wedding. The couple tied the knot on May 12, 2022, at the Hotel de Russie in Rome, Italy.

They got legally married in October 2020 and held an intimate ceremony in the stunning European destination after welcoming their first child, a daughter named Hartford, in January 2021.

The former Bravo star celebrated their one-year anniversary with a poignant video that captured the best moments of their special day.