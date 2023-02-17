Stassi Shroeder’s wedding drama was caused by one guest who didn’t attend, spoiler alert, it was her best friend. That’s right, Vanderpump Rules’ Brittany Cartwright and Stassi Schroeder had a major meltdown following the wedding ordeal.

Aside from Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz, Cartwright, and Taylor were the only Vanderpump Rules cast members who got the privilege of being invited to the Schroeder wedding. Page Six revealed that Tom Sandoval was not invited, and Scheana Shay got disinvited, ouch.

Let’s take a look inside Schroeder’s wedding drama before it plays out on Vanderpump Rules.

Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage

Stassi’s wedding drama on Vanderpump Rules led to Brittany fall-out

According to US Magazine, Stassi was introduced to her husband by co-stars Kristen Doute and Katie Maloney. Stassi and her now-husband Beau Clark dated for two years; before getting married in September 2020 in a secret backyard wedding.

The duo then tied the knot for the second time in Rome on May 12, 2022. Stassi Schroeder’s husband, Beau Clark, was born in Italy. So of course, the Bravolebrity went large and asked all of their guests to fly to Europe for the wedding. Stassi wore a white off-the-shoulder custom Galia Lahav dress. Her daughter, Hartford, whom she shares with Beau, matched her mom in a pretty tulle dress.

However, Vanderpump Rules alum Brittany Cartwright could not attend her former co-star’s Italian dream. Stassi spoke about the wedding drama on her “The Good The Bad The Baby” podcast. Claiming that Cartwright and Taylor had initially “RSVP’d yes” but then talked “behind her back” about not attending, before pulling out. The Vanderpump Rules star concluded: “Good friends don’t do that.”

Brittany Cartwright speaks out about Stassi Schroeder’s wedding drama

Cartwright has spoken about the wedding drama on the “Betches Moms” podcast. Brittany revealed that she and her husband Jax Taylor “had actual reasons” for not attending the wedding.

She revealed that they didn’t come to the wedding as their son Cruz’s passport didn’t come in time and her mom had a death in the family. Brittany promised that she “would never in a million years do something like that on purpose.”

Whilst she “tried everything” to make it to Europe, sadly it wasn’t possible. Even though she “really, really, really did want to be there.” That’s three “really’s” she clearly meant it!

The ordeal caused a major rift between the co-stars and Cartwright revealed she regrets having to break the bad news so last minute. Cartwright said on the podcast that she thinks of Stassi as ‘one of her best friends’ and she still feels “terrible” about the situation.

Unfortunately, the duo is still not speaking as Cartwright is “just going to give Stassi time.” However, Vanderpump Rules fans may want to tune in to season 14 to see more drama unfold…

WATCH VANDERPUMP RULES WEDNESDAYS AT 9/8C ON BRAVO

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK