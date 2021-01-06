Who is Stephanie Hollman? Age and husband of RHOD star revealed!











Stephanie Hollman from Real Housewives of Dallas is just as glamorous as the other cast members – so what’s her age? Who’s her husband?

She is amongst a group of glamorous wives living it up in Dallas, as they take on the success of their professional careers in the limelight.

Stephanie is known for being bold and speaking her mind, and actively spends her time working with charities.

So what else do we need to know about Stephanie? How old is she?

Screenshot: Stephanie Hollman Throws a Frat Party for her Husband – Full Opening | RHOD: Season 3, Ep.16 | Bravo Youtube

Who is Stephanie Hollman?

Stephanie is a mum-of-two who was born and raised in Oklahoma.

She now lives in Dallas with her husband and sons Chance and Cruz.

The Real Housewives of Dallas star has always actively worked with charities, and recently launched her own foundation.

Stephanie is probably the nicest housewife ever #RHOD — Leslie Martinez (@LeslieeMartinez) January 6, 2021

RHOP: What is Chris Samuels’ net worth?

Stephanie: Age and husband

Stephanie, 40, has been married to Travis Hollman, 52, for over 10 years.

He is the CEO and president of sports, fitness and office lockers manufacturing firm Hollman Inc.

Stephanie and Travis have been involved with young person mentoring charity Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, for almost 10 years.

I’m so obsessed with Stephanie and Travis Hollman. It’s so rare to see people who have the kind of wealth that they have who are so incredibly down to earth. I love that they don’t take themselves too seriously and know how to laugh at themselves and have fun #RHOD — FEMME NOIRE✨👑💅🏾 (@BLckwidow24) December 6, 2020

BEST LEFTOVERS EVER: Who is Jackie Tohn? Age and career!

Stephanie on Instagram

She states she is a “proud wife” to Travis in her bio and mum of two boys.

Stephanie is also a co-host of podcast Weekly Dose of BS, which she promotes on her Instagram.

The RHOD star is still grateful for her time on the show, stating in her latest caption: “5 seasons later and I still feel so blessed by the opportunity to share my story with you.” She added:

Your unwavering support does not go unnoticed, and I hope you enjoy this season as much as we enjoyed filming it together.

WATCH REAL HOUSEWIVES OF DALLAS ON BRAVO TUESDAYS AT 9 PM ET

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK