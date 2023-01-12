Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) star Jen Shah is facing 78 months (six and a half years) in jail but her assistant Stuart Smith has yet to receive a sentence. He was the first assistant Jen had a close friendship with on the show – until it all fell apart following their arrests.

Stuart was set to hear his sentence in March 2022 but the court date was pushed back. When he entered his guilty plea in November 2021, it was established the maximum sentence he could receive would be 70 years in prison.

RHOSLC fans are watching the criminal case play out on the Bravo series every Wednesday night. Jen was arrested in March 2021 and was charged with wire fraud.

Photo by Gotham/GC Images

Stuart Smith’s sentence looms

Stuart’s sentence hasn’t been granted by the court yet but he faces up to 70 years in prison. Jen’s first assistant changed his plea from not guilty to guilty in November 2021.

He pled guilty to three offenses: one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, and one count of obstructing an official proceeding.

Vulture reports Jen pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. She also agreed to forfeit $6.5 million of proceeds traceable to the conspiracy and pay up to $9.5 million in restitution. One charge of money laundering was dropped.

Jen blamed 45-year-old Smith for her misfortune before she pled guilty and told RHOSLC co-stars Heather Gay and Meredith Marks:

The hardest part for me this week has been somebody that I trusted, that I made sure that he didn’t lose his job five times at the company we worked for, made sure that his kids were put in school, made sure he had food on this table, what’s been the hardest for me this week is to learn that person has turned on me.

Jen Shah and Stuart were friends before it all fell apart

Jen and Stuart were arrested and charged as part of the same scheme. Since their arrest, Jen has gone on record as saying she was told not to speak to Stuart.

“To be ripped away like that with no explanation, you don’t know what’s going on, all you know is you’re not allowed to speak to him, there’s a lot of emotions that come along with that,” she told Women’s Health in February 2022.

Stuart was seen telling Jen he would “always be here for you” in RHOSLC season 2 but Heather questioned why Stuart was also running the scheme.

Shah received 78 months in jail

After months of claiming her innocence, Shah received 78 months in jail after she changed her plea to guilty in July 2022. Her attorney, Priya Chaudry, shared a statement after Jen’s sentence, as per the Daily Mail:

Ms Shah is a good woman who crossed the line. She accepts full responsibility for her actions and deeply apologizes to all who have been harmed.

Shah’s co-star Lisa Barlow told Heather all she could think about was Jen crying in the van about how she wouldn’t be able to see her children grow up. Jen is mom to sons Sharrieff Jr, 28, and Omar, 19.

WATCH THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY ON BRAVO WEDNESDAYS AT 9/8C

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK