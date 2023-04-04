The mid-season trailer of Summer House season 7 teases trouble for Lindsay and Carl as Bravo captures the former leaving the home.

Summer House is halfway through season 7 and ahead of episode 8, Bravo has dropped a new trailer and there’s only one word to describe it: juicy.

Much of the season has been dominated by Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke’s whirlwind relationship vs the rest of the cast, namely their former bestie Danielle Olivera.

It’s already known that the castmates haven’t patched things up this summer and the preview shows fans a further glimpse into how their friendship exploded.

Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Bravo captures Lindsay leaving Summer House set and blasting Carl in rage

The dramatic mid-season trailer teases friend and relationship drama before Carl pops the question to Lindsay during a romantic beach proposal.

When Mya Allen reveals she’s “pretty sure there’s a ring that’s been purchased,” an astounded Danielle reacts to the revelation by repeating: “purchased?”

Danielle, 34, has been outspoken about her castmates’ fast-moving romance, which eventually erupts into Lindsay asking her: “Why are we even friends, Danielle?” to which she tearfully responds: “I will f****** die for you.”

That’s not the concerning moment, however. The trailer suggests that there’s drama in paradise for the soon-to-be-engaged pair as a night camera captures Lindsay reprimanding Carl in bed, prompting him to leave the room. “You are a piece of s***,” she says while sternly pointing her finger at him.

Moments later, the preview cuts to Carl confiding in bestie Kyle Cooke, telling him: “This sucks, I don’t know how to recover from this,” before Lindsay can be seen walking away from the scene. “I don’t need to be in this house!” she shouts.

“They might not even come back at all,” another member suggested in shock. But we all know that it is only a reference to the situation at the time and not Summer House as a whole.

Neither Carl nor Lindsay has announced their departure from the Bravo show.

Danielle won’t be in Lindsay and Carl’s wedding

Lindsay and Carl were grilled on the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet and E! managed to squeeze several answers about their upcoming wedding.

Talking about their wedding parties, Lindsay, 36, confirmed that her former BFF will not have a role in the ceremony – and it’s not because they butted heads.

The Summer House stars will not be doing the “whole stand up next to us thing”, meaning that both sides will not have bridesmaids or groomsmen.

One thing’s for sure: their wedding will have cameras rolling for the viewers’ pleasure, Lindsay confirmed.