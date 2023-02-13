Summer House is finally back for season 7, and so is new cast member Chris Leoni. It may be winter, but the Bravo show is here to heat up our homes with the drama. We take a closer look into Summer House newbie Chris Leoni’s Instagram and zodiac sign to get a feel for what he’ll be like in the house.

Chris isn’t the only newcomer in Summer House, we’ll meet Gabby Prescod and Samantha Feher who are also making their Bravo debut. If the trailer is anything to go by, they’re not going to disappoint.

Reality Titbit takes a closer look into the newcomer, who is sure to get hearts racing.

Who is new Summer House member Chris Leoni?

Chris grew up in a strict Honduran-Uruguayan household in Florida. He joined the Marines but then left his strict traditional lifestyle to follow his passions of photography and filmmaking in New York, Bravo reports.

The 30-year-old is the only single guy in the house in season 7 and says he has a unique approach to flirting. Hopefully, it’ll help him find the woman of his dreams.

As well as this, Chris has also been a model for the past 8 years. As per his LinkedIn, he has worked with brands such as Ralph Lauren, Under Armor, and UniQlo.

What is Chris’ zodiac sign?

Summer House newbie Chris’ zodiac sign is Gemini, as per Bravo’s Daily Dish. So, from this what can we expect from him on the show?

Well, according to Allure, Geminis are playful and passionate and are constantly juggling a variety of passions, hobbies, careers, and friend groups. That’s true of the model, photographer, and ex-marine!

The publication also states that the sign are social butterflies and can talk to anyone about everything, so it seems like he’ll fit in just fine.

Is Summer House’s Chris Leoni on Instagram?

Yes, Summer House viewers will be happy to know heartthrob Chris Leoni is on Instagram. He can be found @chris_leoni.

At the time of writing, he has just over 2000 followers, but we’re sure this is set to rise as the season goes on.

Chris posts a variety of content on his page, including his modeling pics for his followers to drool over.

WATCH SUMMER HOUSE MONDAYS AT 9/8C ON BRAVO