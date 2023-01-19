Samantha Feher is one of three newbies joining the Summer House season 7 cast in 2023.

A brand new installment of the Bravo show kicks off on February 13 and sees many cast members return including Lindsay Hubbard, Kyle Cooke, Carl Radke, Amanda Batula, and co.

Ready to join the Bravolebrities on screen for a summer she’ll never forget is blond bombshell and entrepreneur Samantha Feher.

Meet Samantha Feher

Sam Feher is an entrepreneur and social media whiz.

She’s 25 years old and hails from New Jersey.

Samantha is a content creator and judging by her Instagram page, she decided to launch her own company in 2021.

She has 3k subscribers on YouTube but currently doesn’t appear to have any content on her channel.

Sam is a Summer House newbie

Joining Summer House season 7 alongside Gabby Prescod and Chris Leoni is Samantha.

Sam not only loves to party, but she also is making moves in the content creation world.

Per her LinkedIn page, she is based in New York and began her media career at Cosmopolitan. Samantha also worked at Cynthia Rowley as a social media manager.

She not only runs Feher Agency, but Sam also is the Chief Executive Officer and founder of Supper Club, an online clothing boutique.

Summer House

Sam looks to be the perfect candidate to join Summer House, judging by her Instagram page. She appears to love life and spends all her days having a great time per her IG account (@samanthafeher).

Her Instagram posts include snaps of her skiing – why not sip champagne on the slopes? – as well as catching rays at the beach and wearing stunning cocktail dresses to lavish parties.

Samantha’s Bravo bio states that she “works hard and plays hard,” and is “very single.”

However, her bio adds that she has a “roster of four or five men,” so it seems that she’s not short of male attention.

