Summer House viewers are enraged there is no new episode this week













Summer House season 6 are skipping out on their latest episode this week, and viewers are far from happy about it.

Summer House is a hit Bravo series that follows the lives of nine friends who are sharing a house together during America’s unofficial summer season. After working hard during the week, the cast let loose whilst enjoying exclusive events and parties.

However, like every Bravo show, it doesn’t just stop there. The show certainly isn’t short for drama, and viewers get to enjoy all the latest gossip and scandals from the affluent group.

Reality Titbit has explored why season 6 episode 9 of Summer House will not be airing tonight and had a look at some of the outraged viewer’s reactions…

Why is Summer House not on this week?

Bravo have not released an official reason for not airing a new episode of Summer House last night. Instead, they have told fans that they will be taking a week break.

However, this didn’t mean that you had to sit around bored on your Monday night, as Bravo made up for this with a repeat episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, which may or may not include some unseen footage.

If you need more of your Summer House fix until then, you can catch up on old episodes of the show on Bravo to prepare yourself for next weeks episode.

Next week’s episode will be worth the wait

Although Bravo are making us hang on a week longer, it seems that it will all be worth it in the end.

Last episode, viewers saw Lindsays 35th birthday party, and Kyle and Amanda’s drama beginning to unfold. Next week’s episode will carry directly on from this, so we’re sure it will be a good one.

The episode title is named ‘Happily Ever Never’, hinting that there is drama on the way. The episode description gives us a sneak peek of what to expect, as it tells us “Love is in the air as Lindsay’s fairytale birthday continues; Carl’s new fling seems to be fitting right in, and Mya hits it off with a potential suitor; Andrea does his best to put himself back on the market.”

Viewers react to no Summer House this week

It’s no surprise that Summer House fans have taken to social media to ask why the show isn’t airing, and to also share how sad they are about the news.

One viewer wrote on Twitter: “I am ENRAGED there’s no new #SummerHouse tonight?!?!?!”. Another said: “Not Bravo getting people all gassed for the fight on #SummerHouse only to make us wait another week!”

Viewers will have to wait until Monday the 21st of March 2022 to watch the next episode of Summer House, which will air on Bravo at 9/8c.

