Summer House's Alex Wach went from finance to fitness fanatic













Alex Wach is new to the latest season of Summer House, along with Mya and Winter House‘s Andrea.

Summer House follows the lives of nine friends who are working by the week and partying by the weekend. The group live together in Montauk, New York, a beach town that is popular amongst wealthy New Yorkers during the summer.

Reality Titbit has found out everything you need to know about newcomer Alex Wach, such as where he was born, and when he decided the finance industry was not for him.

Who is Alex Wach?

Alex is 31 years old and was born to his parents in Hong Kong. He moved to the United States at the age of 12 to live in New York, and little did he know this is where he would become a reality TV star.

Wach was welcomed in by the Summer House crew for season 6 of the show, and it doesn’t look like he’ll be leaving anytime soon. The Bravo star is currently single and was seen kissing Lindsay Hubbard in a Summer House episode.

Lindsay has since spoken about Alex to the media, saying that once they loosened him up, “he was so much fun to be around. He’s really funny, and he’s fun.”

Alex is a fitness instructor

Alex Wach studied economics and mathematics at Fordham University and graduated in 2013. However, in 2018 he decided that this wasn’t the career path he wanted to go down.

The Bravo star explained in an Instagram post that after three years he finally changed his career from finance to fitness. He explained in his post that he’s thankful for the lessons he’s learnt, however, he is excited to give 100% to fitness, to push himself and push others.

His change in career definitely paid off, and he now works as a NASM Certified Personal Trainer as well as being a Wilhelmina Fitness Model. On his modelling portfolio, he states that he has skills in track and field, basketball, American football, running, soccer, weight lifting and CrossFit.

Catch up with Alex Wach on Instagram

If you want to keep up with Alex outside of Summer House, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve found the fitness fanatic on Insta so you don’t have to.

Alex (@alextrapcity) currently has 16.4k followers, which is set to increase the more viewers get to know him throughout the seasons. He updates followers on the latest of his professional life as a PT and personal life.

In November 2021, he reunited with Lindsay and Carl at Barry’s Bootcamp to celebrate Movember, which he shared a photo of on his account.

