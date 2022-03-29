Summer House's Andrea Denver is dating the one who got away













Just when we thought all the gossip from Summer House season 6 was revealed, Andrea has dropped a bombshell.

The hit Bravo show follows a group of nine friends along their summer at their home in the Hamptons. After working hard week in week out, the cast is more than ready to let their hair down in their own summer playground by the weekend.

Andrea Denver is amongst the cast of Summer House, and he has recently revealed that he is dating somebody new. Reality Titbit has explored who Andrea’s mystery woman is, and even found her on Instagram…

Who is Andrea dating?

Andrea Denver confirmed his relationship status in an interview with Page Six, where he said: “I can’t spoil too much, but I’m dating someone, and I’m really happy”. He also revealed that he is holding back the juicy details about his new partner as she is related to his last summer, so he isn’t allowed to say any more than that.

Andrea’s new girlfriend is the one who got away on this season of Summer House, Lexi Sundin. Andrea and Lexi first met in between filming for Winter House and Summer House, however, he wanted to see where his potential romance with Paige went before pursuing Lexi properly.

Andrea had to win Lexi back

If there’s one thing that proves the way Andrea really feels about Lexi, it’s the fact that he missed the showdown between Ciara and Danielle to win her back.

Just before the fight, Andrea announced that he still had feelings for a woman from a previous relationship. Andrea has revealed that it wasn’t easy to get the woman of his dreams back, and manifesting was his wingman.

He told ET: “After a long five months – and after especially a while I was trying to get her back – I was able to win her back”, and calls his relationship with Lexi “the most serious relationship I’ve ever been in through my life.”

Meet Lexi on Instagram

Lexi Sundin is a 25-year-old model based in New York City. As a recognised model, she has worked with Equestrian Living and New York Fashion Week.

Lexi currently has 2.9k followers on Instagram, which we’re sure will increase as her relationship with Andrea becomes Insta official. Although she only has 29 posts, they all showcase her amazing work as a model, as well as what she gets up to in her day to day life.

Lexi has also featured on Bravo herself as she was a featured model on Project Runway, which she has a highlight dedicated to on her account.

