Summer House's Mya isn't just a reality star but a cookie connoisseur













Mya Allen from Summer House makes a salary from Bravo, but the truth is she has another hidden talent you may not know about. She’s actually a cookie baker and connoisseur with her own business!

She joined the reality series just last month, when the sixth season came on the scene. Since then, Mya has stunned with her entrepreneurial skills and for her ability to have fun despite going through a serious split.

After breaking up with her long-term fiancé during quarantine, Mya joined her friend Paige for a summer she’ll never forget. And luckily for viewers, they get to see how it all unfolds on TV screens.

So, what does Mya on Summer House do for a living? More importantly – how do we get our hands on her cookies?!

GET TO KNOW THEM: Who is Mya Allen from Summer House season 6?

What does Mya from Summer House do?

Mya is a reality TV personality and cookie business owner. She aims to spread love by running the New York-based online cookie delivery shop, which is called The Knead Blog.

Manhattan-based, the Boston-born chef claims she is “obsessed with everything food.” She previously attended Colby College, where she studied studio art and art history while finding any and all ways to cook (and eat).

In 2016, Mya received her professional culinary degree at the International Culinary Center, graduating top of her class, and then honed her skills at Michelin-starred restaurants in New York City!

"Do you want a cookie? 'Cause Mya can cook you one." #SummerHouse — Amy (@heybabywassssup) March 8, 2022

Her cookie business is extra sweet

Mya’s love for baking comes involves many years working in the hospitality industry – mainly fast-casual restaurants and bakeries. She founded The Knead during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, and continues to run the firm today.

The Knead Cookies are baked fresh to order and flash frozen to ensure optimal freshness upon arrival, but are recommended eating ASAP for optimal freshness (not that you’ll be able to wait any longer!).

Uneaten cookies can be stored at room temperature for up to 4 days, as stated on the website. There’s an entire range of delicious flavours available, including:

Brown Butter Snickerdoodle

Salted Chocolate Chip

Oatmeal Milk Chocolate

Double Chocolate

Salted Oatmeal White Chocolate Chunk

Oatmeal Raisin

Macadamia White Chocolate Chunk

Salted Peanut Butter

LOOK: Meet the cast of VH1 series Girls Cruise – Lil’ Kim, Mya, Chilli

How to taste Mya’s homemade cookies

Mya’s cookies can be bought as a bulk gift, with orders delivered in one to four business days. Shipped nationwide, they are made in New York, while the company provides the flexibility to meet any price point.

To taste the baked goods, fill in this form, which asks you to provide the number of tasters, your preferred price point per participant, and personal details. Another way to contact them is to email [email protected]

Pricing involves three different options, including:

$20 for 6 cookies

$27 for 8 cookies

$40 for 12 cookies

I would die for Paige, I want Danielle to be my bestie, and I want Mya to bake me cookies for life. #SummerHouse — Lindsey White (@lewlew08) March 22, 2022

WATCH SUMMER HOUSE ON BRAVO MONDAYS AT 9/8C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK