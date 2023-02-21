Oliver Gray joined in the fun on Summer House season 7 as he appeared on the show as Mya Allen’s ‘boyfriend’.

While many Summer house viewers took to Twitter to say they thought that Oliver and Mya made a “hot couple” and were “cute” together, it appears that their romance didn’t last.

Some Bravo fans tweeted to ask whether Mya and Oliver are still together. So, let’s find out more about Summer House star Oliver Gray, where he is now, and what he does for a job.

Who is Oliver Gray?

Oliver Gray is a media sales executive and chef who dabbled in reality TV when he starred on Summer House in season 6.

He has over 3k Instagram followers and can be found at @chefboyog3.

Oliver runs a non-profit organization called Project Come Up which he shares in his Instagram bio. The Project Come Up website states that it is: “A mentorship program with a mission to increase the financial literacy of young Black and Brown adults.”

Mya Allen and Oliver Gray

When Oliver appeared on Summer House, he was introduced on the show as someone Mya Allen was dating and later, “Mya’s boyfriend.”

The two were linked romantically for some time. But as of February 2023, Mya has made it clear that they’re no longer an item.

After she appeared on Bravo‘s Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, fans took to Twitter to comment on how Mya and Oliver are no longer together.

One fan tweeted: “Mya just said on @BravoWWHL that she and Oliver broke up in September because “he wasn’t who I thought he was” and she has since blocked him.”

Another wrote: “Mya & Oliver are dunzo. #SummerHouse & he is now BLOCKED.”

Oliver and Mya on Instagram

Judging by Oliver and Mya’s Instagram pages in 2023, they’re both busy with work and other projects. They don’t appear to have posted anything in relation to their love lives.

Back in 2022, Mya gave Oliver a “10 out of 10” for their date, reports Bravo. But now it appears that their romance didn’t last.

On January 1, 2023, Mya shared an Instagram post captioned that 2022 was the “most transformative” year of her life.

Looking at Oliver’s latest Instagram posts in 2023, he’s spending time with family and working overtime.

