What is Sutton Stracke's 2021 net worth? RHOBH star flashes Cartier bracelet!











Everybody knows that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ladies are wealthy. Sutton Stracke is one of them – so, what’s her net worth?

The RHOBH star recently sported a vintage Cartier watch, leading her co-star Lisa Rinna to remark on how Sutton is “so rich”.

It flashes on her wrist, shortly before she admits she wants to take a step back from her friendship with Erika Girardi, on the August 11th episode.

From her earnings, to businesses she works on outside of filming the Bravo series, Reality Titbit has the latest financial round-up on Sutton.

What is the Cartier bracelet Sutton wears?

Sutton has a 60s-era vintage Cartier Bracelet

Sutton has worn the vintage jewellery piece by designer brand Cartier for a while, and describes it as “super heavy”.

During a Marie Claire video where she showcases her jewellery collection, the bracelet is the first piece she proudly demonstrates.

The video was released in August 2020, and she’s still wearing it in the RHONY ep, suggesting it is a statement piece amongst her expensive buys.

She revealed:

I love it because it’s vintage and you can find it on auctions. This piece is amazing and it’s super heavy. I really thought that I needed a twin just in case I was traveling and I needed to do hand weight stuff. It’s that heavy.

A similar bracelet found online would set you back more than $14K!

Sutton and Kathy are the type of rich I like to see on #RHOBH — JJ McGann (@McGannJack) August 5, 2021

What is Sutton Stracke’s net worth in 2021?

$2 million

The reality TV star has a whole host of careers behind her belt, from running her own brand to being a RHOBH cast member.

She is also thought to have made money from marrying ex-husband and financier Christian Stracke, who is worth $2.1 million.

Before RHOBH, she was director of development at Cunningham Dance Foundation, and later worked as an executive director at Augusta Ballet.

Known as one of the top party hosts in the US, her talents are endless. Since she began appearing on the show, Sutton has had praise for being so rich!

Sutton is rich honeyyyyy #RHOBH — Jedward Stan Account (@tracybeaker2020) August 5, 2021

Sutton on RHOBH: Businesses and career

Sutton doesn’t just appear on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she has her own namesake clothing brand Sutton Est.

The store, based at 636 North Almont Drive

West Hollywood, CA 90069, sells art, fashion, decor and more.

You can visit the store any day, or by appointment on Sundays. Feel free to shop online at the RHOBH-star-owned brand’s website, too!

She is also a professionally trained dancer who became a talented fundraiser for modern dance choreographer Merce Cunningham.

Her concept brand SUTTON unveils pieces in designer fashion and accessories, fine art, gift items, and decor – hand-picked by Sutton herself!

