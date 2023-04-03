SWV vs XSCAPE: Who sold more records? Their record and album sales are always compared by fans, especially now they have a Bravo show airing together. We looked at who had more hits, albums, and record sales.

In the six-part limited series, the fans get a VIP front-row seat and backstage access to ’90s nostalgia as SWV and XSCAPE pull back the curtain on their personal and professional lives and prepare to hit the stage together.

The legendary groups are constantly in competition with each other. Reality Titbit delved into their history as musicians and found out all the gossip, including just how much sooner SWV started making music than XSCAPE.

Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage

SWV vs XSCAPE: Who sold more records?

SWV, consisting of Cheryl Gamble, Tamara Johnson, and Leanne Lyons, sold more records than XSCAPE. SWV had a nearly three-year head start, with the former being founded in 1988 and XSCAPE coming together in 1991.

XSCAPE has sold over nine million records worldwide. The group released their debut album Hummin’ Comin’ at ‘Cha in 1993, which included two of their biggest hits Just Kickin’ It and Understanding. The album was certified Platinum!

SWV has sold more than 25 million records worldwide, making them one of the best-selling girl groups of all time. They had more hits compared to XSCAPE as they sold more records, and also made more albums.

The group disbanded in 1998 to pursue solo projects and reunited in 2005. But years before they split, it was 1991 when they were invited to sing live in front of RCA executives, and SWV was signed to an eight-album record deal.

Album sales of SWV and XSCAPE

SWV, with five studio albums, claims to have sold 30 million but reportedly had album sales of over 11.5 million as a group, RIAA reports. It’s About Time, the debut studio album by SWV was released by RCA Records in 1992.

XSCAPE, on the other hand, made three studio albums. The group went on to release their second album, Off the Hook in 1995, before releasing Traces Of My Lipstick three years later. Now, they’re competing with SWV on Bravo.

The girl band released singles Wifed Up and Dream Killa, which spawned the release of their first EP as a trio Here for It released on March 2, 2018. But their first album sold over one million copies, as well as their second and third.

As for Xscape, involving girl group members Kandi Burruss, Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, LaTocha Scott, Tamera Coggins-Wynn, and Tamika Scott, as per the RIAA, has had nine million album sales.

Who won, SWV or Xscape?

During a Versuz battle in 2021, SWV won 13-11 as per Billboard’s scorekeeping. Although it gave XSCAPE credit for a wider, more diverse catalog of songs, who performed The Clark Sisters’ hit Is My Living In Vain in acapella.

SWV then followed with another song from The Clark Sisters, Endow Me. SWV also performed Someone featuring Puff Daddy and You’re The One featuring JAY-Z. XSCAPE, meanwhile, performed Might Be by DJ Luke Nasty.

XSCAPE also performed Who Can I Run To and Keep on Keepin’ On by MC Lyte. Kandi Burruss of XSCAPE sang Destiny’s Child’s Bills, Bills, Bills and performed her verse on E-40’s U and Dat featuring T-Pain.

Photo by Andrew J Cunningham/Getty Images