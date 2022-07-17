











Tamra Judge’s Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) comeback is happening, according to alum Jill Zarin who spilled the beans on Saturday.

The 58-year-old broke the news to fans in her Instagram Stories, which have now been deleted.

The star said Judge would be returning to the RHOC show as she let the news slip to fans on July 16.

She said Tamra Judge’s return to RHOC would be bad news for her pal – and Judge’s nemesis – Vicki Gunvalson.

‘Vicki’s not happy’

Photo by: Noam Galai/Peacock via Getty Images

Zarin told her followers in a since-deleted clip on her Instagram Stories: “And Tamra’s coming back and my friend Vicki’s not happy.”

Whereas Vicki told Page Six over the news: “Good for her, I’m happy for her,” where’s the drama?

Alum Braunwyn Windham-Burke said the show is “lucky to have her”.

She added: “Obviously her presence has been missed, she’s a staple on the show.”

Sources claimed to the outlet the next installment of the hit show would “revolve around Tamra.”

MORE: Kylie Jenner forced to defend her parenting after making a sandwich for Travis Scott

‘Shake up the dynamic’

Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage

An insider claimed: “Tamra is thrilled to come back to the show, especially after feeling the fan love from her stint on ‘Ultimate Girls Trip.

“She can’t wait to get back in the mix on ‘RHOC’ and see how she can shake up the dynamic”.

However, after Zarin let the cat out of the bag on social media, Tamra posted a clip on her social media channels.

She said: “Hey guys, I have a big announcement: Jill is the thirstiest b**** I have ever met”.

Jill clears the air over ‘Tamra Judge’s RHOC Comeback news’

Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

However, Zarin tried to clear the air hours later saying she didn’t ‘break the news’.

“I just have to straighten something out,” she said in an Instagram video.

“This morning I was on my way to the event and I use an expression often: ‘breaking news.’ But it doesn’t mean that there’s anything breaking that wasn’t broken to me. And I had read online that Vicki wasn’t coming back and Tamra was and I said that.

“I just repeated what I had read. I don’t have any inside information. Nobody talks to me at Bravo. I know absolutely nothing,” she claimed.

“I just repeated the news that was already printed, so I don’t know why Tamra attacked me today, calling me a thirsty b****. Thirsty about what? I’m so happy for you! You wanted this and I’m so happy for you. Why is there any animosity? I don’t know. Anyway, we’re gonna have to straighten that one out. But congratulations anyway.”

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK