Tamra Judge's day 'sucks', says goodbye to dog Bronx and mom goes to hospital













The Real Housewives of Orange County is well-known for being home to the ‘tres amigas’. Shannon Beador, Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge made a comedic trio on the Bravo show but only Shannon remains as a cast member on RHOC in 2022. Tamra and Vicki made their RHUGT debut this year and mingled with the likes of Brandi Glanville and Eva Marcille at Dorinda Medley’s home in The Berkshires.

While being one of Bravo’s Real Housewives may come with the perks of a hefty paycheck and TV appearances, Tamra Judge’s recent social media posts prove that she has to deal with many of the same ordeals in life as anyone else. Tamra took to Instagram and Twitter to share that her mom had gone into hospital and, in the same day, she had to say goodbye to her adorable dog, Bronx.

Tamra Judge tweets about her mom

On July 4th, 2022, Tamra took to Twitter to share with her followers that her mother was going to need medical assistance.

Her tweet reads: “Just got a call my mom is in an ambulance headed to a hospital out of state to be admitted for severe stomach pains. This day sucks!”.

Tamra’s mother, Sandy Baker, appeared alongside her when she was a cast member on The Real Housewives of Orange County. As per Bravo TV, Sandy turned 70 in 2020.

The RHOC star is yet to post any updates in regard to her mother’s health. Many of Tamra’s followers replied to her tweet sending well wishes to her mother.

Tamra also said goodbye to Bronx

Taking to Instagram stories, Tamra said that she was not having an easy day as it was time to let her dog, Bronx, “go” as he was “in so much pain”.

Tamra posted photos of Bronx to her story and added that she didn’t know how she and her family were going to get through their dog’s passing.

The RHUGT star also said that her children had come over to say goodbye to Bronx. She also posted an adorable photo of Bronx when he was a puppy to her stories.

Fans show their support for Tamra

When Tamra took to social media to share the sad events of her life in July 2022, some of her followers questioned why she was taking to Twitter. But many more showed their support for the Bravo star and sent their love.

One follower tweeted: “Oh Tamra, I am so sorry to hear this. Your family are in my prayers and give Bronx a big hug and kiss from me. Sending lots of love”.

More showed their support for Tamra and sympathised with her having to have Bronx put to sleep.

