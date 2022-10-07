









Taylor Ann Green has opened up her heart by sharing her sister Catie King’s cancer journey. The Southern Charm star found herself being hit hard when Austen Kroll spoke of his late sister, who died at a young age.

During the Bravo show’s reunion show, Andy Cohen was seen tearing up while Taylor mentioned her sister, who she said has been diagnosed with cancer. The reality TV personality has also shared a heartfelt message about Catie online.

Following the episode on October 6th, Southern Charm fans are wondering how Catie is doing and want to know more about her cancer journey. Since Taylor got emotional, many have taken to Instagram to send their well wishes.

Meet Taylor Ann Green’s sister

Taylor’s sister is Catie King, who calls herself “The Farmer’s Wife” on Instagram. She lives and runs Fireside at Oakley Farm with her husband, where they sustainably raise pasture poultry meat and eggs, grass-fed lamb, and pastured pigs.

She was first diagnosed with two types of ovarian cancer five years ago, which she beat after holistic treatment. Catie and her husband then planned to have a family, but she was diagnosed again four and a half years later.

Catie, who Taylor has described as “the most incredible, fun-loving, genuine human with the most beautiful and kind heart on the planet”, currently writes a blog on Caring Bridge and invites people to donate to the charity.

Taylor opens up on Southern Charm

When Austen spoke of losing his sister at a young age and packing up her belongings, Taylor, who was sat next to him at the reunion, appeared teary before revealing that her sister is sick with cancer.

She got up and walked off while Austen was speaking of the emotional moment. Producers asked if she is okay in the back room when Taylor said: “Austen’s talking about his sister and you know my sister isn’t very well.”

Cameras then showed the main reunion room, where Andy asked her now ex-boyfriend Shep Rose why Taylor got so broken up. He said: “Her sister is sick at the moment, and she loves Austen a whole lot, Taylor does.”

Austen then reacted with: “She takes on a lot of my emotion. She’s an empath, for sure.”

Catie is undergoing cancer treatment

Catie has been having treatment for cancer at The Center for Advanced Medicine. She revealed on her blog that the doctor advised her to have her ovaries completely removed, which means no biological children.

This is due to the danger of egg retrieval before removal, but Catie added that there is “hope that my uterus can stay and we can save up to adopt eggs or embryos for implantation.”

She also said that there are four new, very small, infectious nodules in her left lung, while the presence in her pelvis and uterus has resolved. September 1st was Catie’s final day of low-dose chemotherapy.

