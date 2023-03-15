Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp has theorized that her former friend Lisa Vanderpump has orchestrated “Scandoval” to boost Vanderpump Rules ratings.

Ariana Madix ended her nine-year relationship with Tom Sandoval on March 1 after finding an explicit video of Leviss on his phone. A man named Patrick Somers has also alleged that Tom cheated with a woman named ‘Julia’.

All of this led to the discovery of the Vanderpump ‘cheating’ saga whereby Sandoval had been having an affair with Madix for months. No wonder Ariana only had a “shred of sanity” left after season 10, she had ‘Scandoval’ to deal with.

Tom and Raquel have each apologized for the scandal, but not everyone is buying the ordeal as being completely authentic especially not this RHOBH alum.

Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Teddi Mellencamp claims Lisa Vanderpump ‘paid’ Raquel to have affair

Former RHOBH star, Teddi Mellencamp, said on an episode of Melissa Gorga’s “On Display” podcast that “nobody cared” about Vanderpump Rules until the drama unfolded.

Co-host Tamra Judge revealed the Bravo show is “skyrocketing right now.” To which Mellencamp agreed: “Which is my point, which is exactly what Vanderpump wants.”

The 41-year-old suggested that Vanderpump “probably paid Raquel to do this.” Of course, with the drama surrounding the Bravo show, it encourages more people to tune in, to watch it unfold.

Mellencamp predicts Lisa will defend Sandoval

The podcast was released before Lisa’s recent appearance on the Andy Cohen show. Therefore, Mellencamp predicted exactly how Vanderpump would approach the scandal.

Mellencamp went on to claim that the only reason Andy Cohen invited Vanderpump on the show was because of the scandal. Before further stating that Vanderpump would defend Sandoval to Cohen because she “always takes the men’s side.”

Impersonating the business mogul, Teddi exclaimed: “She’s gonna say the same points that I’ve been saying, like, ‘Listen, Sandoval and Madix weren’t in a good place for a long time. His needs weren’t met. Sandoval and Leviss fell in love. They couldn’t help themselves.’”

Mellencamp then went on to predict that Leviss will be “engaged and pregnant within a year.”

Lisa Vanderpump says there is ‘so much infidelity’ in Andy Cohen interview

During her interview with Andy Cohen, Lisa Vanderpump revealed she was left ‘gobsmacked’ by the news.

Slightly defending the situation she revealed that there is “so much infidelity in the world” and it’s “not like [Sandoval] murdered anyone.”

She further acknowledged the hysteria that has been surrounding the cheating scandal. As she asked the public to scale back on the hate.

Lisa reminded fans: “These are people that are living their life in a public forum, which is very difficult.” She continued: “All this aggression … it can have serious ramifications. I really mean that. I think everybody should be careful with that.”

However, Lisa wasn’t defending Sandoval as much as Teddi presumed. In fact, she encouraged fans to “condemn their actions” but asked them not to “condemn the people.”

Andy Cohen has since confirmed on Radio Andy, that the Vanderpump Rules scandal will air on the Bravo show.

RealityTitbit has reached out to Bravo representatives for comment.