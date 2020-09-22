According to The Daily Mail, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp is alleged to be fired after three seasons. Fans have reacted.

It looks like the world of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is set to be shaken up following reports that cast member Teddi Mellencamp is alleged to be axed.

The Bravo series premiered in 2010 and its current season features the likes of Teddi, alongside co-stars Denise Richards, Erika Girardi, Kyle Richards and others.

Fans have responded on social media after the reports that Teddi is rumoured to be leaving.

Who is Teddi Mellencamp?

Teddi is an actor and media personality. She is the daughter of John Mellencamp, a musician, actor and film director.

She was born in Bloomington, Indiana and raised in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

Teddi joined RHOBH during the show’s eight season back in 2017 and has appeared in three seasons so far.

Teddi’s husband is Edwin Arroyave, the CEO and founder of Skyline Security Management, and the couple have three children together.

Teddi Mellencamp’s rumoured departure explained

Teddi is alleged to be axed from the Bravo series, according to a report by The Daily Mail.

An insider told the publication:

Teddi will be advised this week that she will not be picked up for another season. The network has not been impressed with her performance on the show. They considered cutting her last season but gave her one last chance.

The insider claimed: “She is boring and stale and does not offer anything to the franchise with her robotic and staged delivery when interacting with the other cast members.”

Teddi hasn’t addressed the reports or come forward with a statement at the time of publication.

Fans react to the reports

It’s safe to say that the report about Teddi has received mixed reactions from fans of the reality series.

While some viewers are not sad about Teddi’s rumoured departure, others have taken to Twitter to say that they will be devastated if the news is true.

Check out a selection of reactions from Twitter users down below.

NEWS FLASH Teddi is getting fired after 3 seasons!!!! I guess everyone's ALL in🤣🤣 — EveUlugia (@EveUlugia) September 21, 2020

If @TeddiMellencamp is fired from RHOBH, I’m not watching the show anymore. She’s my favorite person! #RHOBH #noooo — Lindsey Michelle (@Lindsmichelle23) September 21, 2020

So she’s basically fired from the show for being boring…which in the real WORLD (not the Real housewives world) equates to she is a normal, healthy human being with no drama in her life. @TeddiMellencamp this is a compliment. Keep on taking care of your family and business 💜 — Tarra Castillo (@tarra_castillo) September 21, 2020

Teddi mellencamp to be fired? Amazing news #RHOBH — SleezyMoves (@SleezyMoves) September 21, 2020

